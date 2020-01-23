Nali Kali: How a School in Karnataka Has Made Learning Fun for Children

Learning should be fun not a burden for children. This is exactly what Karnataka’s government schools believe in. In an attempt to make learning more enjoyable for children, government schools in the state have adopted a new creative learning practice called Nali Kali.

Nali Kali is an innovative way of teaching developed by teachers in Karnataka’s Mysore district in 1995 to help children retain better and encourage them from attending school, said UNICEF.

A video of a government school in Karnataka showing students singing and dancing while reciting multiplication tables has impressed many on social media.

In the clip, a group of girls can be seen merrily dancing, learning the table of 3. The 45-second clip, which has gone viral, has garnered over 10,000 views and barrage of reactions on Twitter.

Sharing the video on Twitter, a user wrote that if she had been taught the table of 3 like this, she would have gotten better at dancing if not mathematics.

If only I was taught 3-Table like in this #Kannada school.Not sure about my #math, would have at least got good in #dance by now:).Wonder which #Karnataka school this is?@readingkafka @neeleshmisra pic.twitter.com/RaUKrFZfFL — Vasanthi Hariprakash (@vasanthihari) January 21, 2020

Reacting to the post, Twitterati poured in comments praising the school for the innovative idea. One user said children look involved while learning the tables. Another user, showing amazement, said what a fun way for kids to learn tables.

Some wrote that schools should teach children this way, while others wished had their maths teacher been like the one who made learning tables fun for children.

Wow. If this was all over Karnataka, I would have a slim athlete by now learning tables https://t.co/KSKYSmTZqE — ದೀಪಕ್ ಮಾಜಿಪಾಟಿಲ್ Deepak Majipatil (@deepakmajipatil) January 22, 2020

Many, while praising the teacher, said teachers should be encouraged to come up with innovative ideas like this.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.