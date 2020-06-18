Namaste London? Boris Johnson and Prince Charles Greet France's Macron with Desi Twist

In the age of coronavirus, social distancing had become the new normal. And these new norms were on display recently in London, UK when French President Emmanuel Macron visited British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Prince Charles.

Macron was in London to mark the 80th anniversary of former French President Charles de Gaulle's famous appeal to resist the Nazis during the World War II.

In a video shared by Bloomberg on Twitter, Macron can be seen greeting Johnson first, but from a distance. He waved to the British PM and then stood beside him while both leaders maintained social distancing.

Next, Macron met Prince Charles of Wales and the Dutchess of Cornwall, whom he also greeted from a distance.

In fact, it was observed that all of them greeted each other with folded hands embracing the Indian style of 'namaste'.

Here's how Boris Johnson and Prince Charles greeted Macron in the age of social distancing.



This is not the first time when people including world leaders have taken to the Indian style of saying hello, following fears of the spread of the virus through physical contact with an affected person.

In the wake of the current situation, this way of greeting has largely won the world and netizens believe that this still stands to be the best way.

Namaste 🙏 — Thunder (@SouthAsianWojak) June 18, 2020

Namaste 🙏🏼 is the best form of greeting 😊 — Ganesh 🇮🇳 (@nallaganesh) June 18, 2020

Macron was at Downing Street to celebrate the famed wartime broadcast that the Resistance leader de Gaulle had sent using the BBC to Nazi occupied France. His message to the people was to continue to resist Hitler and his armies.

While in Downing Street, Macron and Johnson are expected to discuss the 14-day quarantine measures in place on visitors as well as British nationals returning to the UK.