Name one thing in this photo pic.twitter.com/zgyE9rL2XP — dumbass ass idiot (@melip0ne) April 23, 2019

this is the energy this picture has pic.twitter.com/mNEann8bS6 — alberto (@isolationstan) April 24, 2019

This is like realizing you're having a dream while dreaming. — aquarian-sunchild (@aquariansunchi1) April 23, 2019

So this is what HP Lovecraft meant by indescribable shapes. Thx losing my sanity now. — ☭Comrade the American☭ (@USA_Comrade) April 23, 2019

this is an AI generated image meant to test the limits of the human psyche. i have failed the test. — valeri (@aspartametears) April 23, 2019

Is this what a stroke feels like. — Don't Blame Me I Voted for Vermin Supreme (@turnageb) April 23, 2019

I name this thing Debbie pic.twitter.com/M5dxjZajXh — obi (@ThaJawn) April 23, 2019

Can’t name anything but I do smell burnt toast — Andy Olsen (@Ajolsen28) April 23, 2019

i see a wall — Lyle_Hughey (@Lyle_hughey) April 23, 2019

Is this an unreleased Dillinger Escape Plan album cover? — Flipmode Power Supply (@Fiata9) April 23, 2019

whoever made this is going to prison — emma (@emmaxtrbl) April 24, 2019

This broke my brain — Turd Ferguson (@lilorphanammo) April 24, 2019

WHERE IS THIS EVEN FROM?! pic.twitter.com/lABvlisSkI — JasonWithAJ (@JasonWithAJ1) April 23, 2019

The Internet is a cruel place.Remember the white-gold dress or blue-black dress illusion that caused a thousand headaches across the globe? Or when Yanny or Laurel debate ended friendships?Now, a single tweet posted on Twitter has left people confused, uncomfortable, and even fuming.Why?Take a look:While the dress challenge may simply have had to do with colours - finding whether it was white and gold or blue and white and 'Yanny and Laurel' required one to listen to the audio clip over and over again. But both showcased a common phenomenon - people see the same things very differently But then the Internet wants to see the world burn, right?Back to this challenge, can you name at least one object in the above now-viral photo? Take your time. No pressure.At first glance, you think you got this. AC duct? Oranges? Gorilla? Wall? But a few more glances at the photo make you wonder what in the hell is that even?The distorted/photoshopped/bizarre photo posted by @melip0ne on Tuesday went viral with over 30K retweets and ended up riling up many, many on the microblogging site.Those who failed the Internet challenge started imagining things up.Sanity was lost.Some turned into detectives.The photo also managed to kick off a rather serious conversation on Reddit "This picture is designed to give the viewer the simulated experience of having a stroke (particularly in the occipital lobe of the cerebral cortex, where visual perception occurs.) Everything looks hauntingly familiar but you just can't quite recognize anything," the title of the Reddit post read.Redditors, too, shared mutual feelings about the disturbing image."Weird, it's very frustrating to look at this.""Well that was super disturbing.""This gave me a really weird sensation while looking at it. Like, a localized headache that just became stronger the more I looked.""People currently having a stroke look at this and clearly see a young woman doing makeup on her bed.""Imagine the anxiety one feels when your world turns into this! You can't call for help cause you can't find the phone. You can't ask help from neighbors cause you can't find a door.""Didn't read the caption and stared at the picture for a minute trying to figure out what it was.""i was staring at this weird ass picture in pure confusion for about half a minute til i finally read the title, bamboozled.""Curious how this was made. It looks like a really low res photograph of physical objects."