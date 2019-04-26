Take the pledge to vote

Name One Thing in this Photo: People are Losing their Minds Over this Extremely Frustrating Internet Challenge

Can you name at least one object in the below now-viral image? Take your time.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:April 26, 2019, 10:44 AM IST
Name One Thing in this Photo: People are Losing their Minds Over this Extremely Frustrating Internet Challenge
Image tweeted by @melip0ne.
The Internet is a cruel place.

Remember the white-gold dress or blue-black dress illusion that caused a thousand headaches across the globe? Or when Yanny or Laurel debate ended friendships?

Now, a single tweet posted on Twitter has left people confused, uncomfortable, and even fuming.

Why?

Take a look:




While the dress challenge may simply have had to do with colours - finding whether it was white and gold or blue and white and 'Yanny and Laurel' required one to listen to the audio clip over and over again. But both showcased a common phenomenon - people see the same things very differently.

But then the Internet wants to see the world burn, right?

Back to this challenge, can you name at least one object in the above now-viral photo? Take your time. No pressure.

At first glance, you think you got this. AC duct? Oranges? Gorilla? Wall? But a few more glances at the photo make you wonder what in the hell is that even?

The distorted/photoshopped/bizarre photo posted by @melip0ne on Tuesday went viral with over 30K retweets and ended up riling up many, many on the microblogging site.



















Those who failed the Internet challenge started imagining things up.







Sanity was lost.



















Some turned into detectives.




The photo also managed to kick off a rather serious conversation on Reddit.

"This picture is designed to give the viewer the simulated experience of having a stroke (particularly in the occipital lobe of the cerebral cortex, where visual perception occurs.) Everything looks hauntingly familiar but you just can't quite recognize anything," the title of the Reddit post read.

Redditors, too, shared mutual feelings about the disturbing image.

"Weird, it's very frustrating to look at this."

"Well that was super disturbing."

"This gave me a really weird sensation while looking at it. Like, a localized headache that just became stronger the more I looked."

"People currently having a stroke look at this and clearly see a young woman doing makeup on her bed."

"Imagine the anxiety one feels when your world turns into this! You can't call for help cause you can't find the phone. You can't ask help from neighbors cause you can't find a door."

"Didn't read the caption and stared at the picture for a minute trying to figure out what it was."

"i was staring at this weird ass picture in pure confusion for about half a minute til i finally read the title, bamboozled."

"Curious how this was made. It looks like a really low res photograph of physical objects."
