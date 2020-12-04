Namibian Politician Named Adolf Hitler Wins Elections in Former German Colony

After the roller-coaster ride that the year 2020 was, only a few things can surprise us now. Adding to that list is the election of Adolf Hitler in Namibia. It might seem unbelievable and straight out of Ripley’s Believe It Or Not! But a politician named after the German dictator has won a seat at a Namibian election.

Adolf Hitler Uunona managed to garner close to 85 percent of the vote in the former German colony. There is still a small population of German-speaking community people in this region.

The area named Oshana has a number of streets, places and people with German names. Adolf is a member of the ruling SWAPO party. In Namibia, this political outfit has ruled since its Independence in 1990.

RESULTS: Uunona Adolf Hitler of the SWAPO party is the duly elected councilor of the Ompundja Constituency.#NamVotes2020 #NamibiaVotes2020 #EagleFM pic.twitter.com/6ZQqaNctZx — Eagle FM Namibia (@EagleFMNam) November 26, 2020

Uunona was quick to reveal that he far away from Nazi ideology and beliefs. He said that his father named him so because he probably did not understand what Adolf Hitler stood for. He said that as a child he saw it as a totally normal name. It was only after he grew up did he understand its implications.

The Namibian politician said his wife calls him Adolf, adding that he usually goes by Adolf Uunona but now it would be too late to officially change his name. Clarifying his intentions, Uunona said that the fact that he has this name does not mean he wants to conquer Oshana, referring to the region where he won the election from. And it clearly does not mean that he is striving for world domination.

Uunona won 1,196 votes against 213 votes won by his opponent in the recently concluded elections, returning him to a seat on the regional council which he previously won in 2015. In a list of candidates printed in a government gazette, his name was abbreviated to 'Adolf H', but it appeared in full on an official results website.

Namibia was a German colony from 1884 and was known as German South West Africa, until the empire was stripped of its possessions following World War I.