English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Nana Patekar Just Shared 'The Nun' Meme Made on Him and the Internet is Thrilled
Nana has a fine sense of humour.
Image credits: Nana Patekar / Instagram
Loading...
Yes, Nana Patekar has a fine sense of humour.
As the latest instalment of the Conjuring franchise - The Nun could hardly scare the audiences, the memes made on its poster have definitely given the netizens a hearty laugh.
Comedy collective All India Bakchod went overboard with its memes while playing with the word 'Nun' and blessed us with some gems.
Things turned interesting when Mumbai Police joined the meme party to convey an important message.
But when AIB came up with a Nana Patekar version, little did they know the veteran would share it from his own Instagram account.
Don't believe us? Here you go.
As Nana took the joke in the right spirit, the commenters were thrilled too.
And AIB had something to say to Nana.
Valak, a demonic Nun, had a part in The Conjuring 2. And The Nun narrates the origin of the demon.
Directed by Corin Hardy, the film is produced by James Wan and by Peter Safran, who has produced all the films in The Conjuring franchise. It stars Demian Bichir, Taissa Farmiga, Jonas Bloquet, Charlotte Hope, Ingrid Bisu, and Bonnie Aarons.
As the latest instalment of the Conjuring franchise - The Nun could hardly scare the audiences, the memes made on its poster have definitely given the netizens a hearty laugh.
Comedy collective All India Bakchod went overboard with its memes while playing with the word 'Nun' and blessed us with some gems.
Sorry 😂 pic.twitter.com/9JZo1lrfBT
— Mask ishan (@Mr_LoLwa) September 5, 2018
#TheNun pic.twitter.com/aiaAX31j7b— shubham singh thakur (@asli_thakur) September 5, 2018
View this post on Instagram
Inspired by @allindiabakchod LIKE SHARE COMMENT AND DON'T FROGET TO FOLLOW MEMESTAGRAM 😎😎😎 #sanju#sanjumemes#thenunmovie#nunmemes#thenunmeme#allindiabakchod#aibmemes #trending#viral#viralindianmemes#desimemes#viralmemes #trendingindianmemes #bollywoodmemes #comedy #memesforlife #memes #fun #funmemes#maymays #indiancomedy#indianmemes #desimemes #dailymemes #memesforlife #indian #desicomedy #comedypost #memeoftheday#hindimemes #memestagram
Things turned interesting when Mumbai Police joined the meme party to convey an important message.
Parking in no parking zones, can create real horror on streets! Be a responsible citizen. Avoid such #DarkestParkingHabit pic.twitter.com/P840KV3aDY — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) September 6, 2018
But when AIB came up with a Nana Patekar version, little did they know the veteran would share it from his own Instagram account.
Don't believe us? Here you go.
As Nana took the joke in the right spirit, the commenters were thrilled too.
And AIB had something to say to Nana.
Valak, a demonic Nun, had a part in The Conjuring 2. And The Nun narrates the origin of the demon.
Directed by Corin Hardy, the film is produced by James Wan and by Peter Safran, who has produced all the films in The Conjuring franchise. It stars Demian Bichir, Taissa Farmiga, Jonas Bloquet, Charlotte Hope, Ingrid Bisu, and Bonnie Aarons.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
International Literacy Day: Gul Panag On India's Literacy Rate
-
Saturday 08 September , 2018
Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
-
Friday 07 September , 2018
News18 iReel Awards: Nimrat Kaur Won the Best Actress Award (Drama)
-
Friday 07 September , 2018
News18 iReel Awards: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Won the Best Actor Award (Drama)
-
Friday 07 September , 2018
News18 iReel Awards: Jitendra Joshi Won the Best Supporting Actor Award (Male)
International Literacy Day: Gul Panag On India's Literacy Rate
Saturday 08 September , 2018 Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
Friday 07 September , 2018 News18 iReel Awards: Nimrat Kaur Won the Best Actress Award (Drama)
Friday 07 September , 2018 News18 iReel Awards: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Won the Best Actor Award (Drama)
Friday 07 September , 2018 News18 iReel Awards: Jitendra Joshi Won the Best Supporting Actor Award (Male)
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 2.0: Akshay Kumar Fans Upset With the Teaser, Tweet Disappointment
- Nana Patekar Just Shared 'The Nun' Meme Made on Him and the Internet is Thrilled
- Rashmika Mandanna's Beau Rakshit Shetty Finally Breaks Silence On Their Breakup Rumours
- Determined Hong Kong Eager to Make Strong Impression Against Powerhouses Pakistan & India
- Waris: Injuries to Ashwin, Saha and Bhuvneshwar - Mismanagement or Negligence?
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...