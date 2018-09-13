GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Nana Patekar Just Shared 'The Nun' Meme Made on Him and the Internet is Thrilled

Nana has a fine sense of humour.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:September 13, 2018, 5:32 PM IST
Nana Patekar Just Shared 'The Nun' Meme Made on Him and the Internet is Thrilled
Image credits: Nana Patekar / Instagram
Yes, Nana Patekar has a fine sense of humour.

As the latest instalment of the Conjuring franchise - The Nun could hardly scare the audiences, the memes made on its poster have definitely given the netizens a hearty laugh.

Comedy collective All India Bakchod went overboard with its memes while playing with the word 'Nun' and blessed us with some gems.

View this post on Instagram

Sabka bandhu

A post shared by All India Bakchod (@allindiabakchod) on



View this post on Instagram

chhu ke daud kachra

A post shared by All India Bakchod (@allindiabakchod) on



View this post on Instagram

daisy jaisi koi nahi

A post shared by All India Bakchod (@allindiabakchod) on



View this post on Instagram

goli beta masti nahi

A post shared by All India Bakchod (@allindiabakchod) on



View this post on Instagram

bhaag ke

A post shared by All India Bakchod (@allindiabakchod) on










Things turned interesting when Mumbai Police joined the meme party to convey an important message.



But when AIB came up with a Nana Patekar version, little did they know the veteran would share it from his own Instagram account.

View this post on Instagram

Bhagwan ka diya sab hai

A post shared by All India Bakchod (@allindiabakchod) on



Don't believe us? Here you go.

View this post on Instagram

Too epic ! 😂

A post shared by Nana patekar (@nana.patekar) on



As Nana took the joke in the right spirit, the commenters were thrilled too.







And AIB had something to say to Nana.



Valak, a demonic Nun, had a part in The Conjuring 2. And The Nun narrates the origin of the demon.

Directed by Corin Hardy, the film is produced by James Wan and by Peter Safran, who has produced all the films in The Conjuring franchise. It stars Demian Bichir, Taissa Farmiga, Jonas Bloquet, Charlotte Hope, Ingrid Bisu, and Bonnie Aarons.
