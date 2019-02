Nancy Pelosi Clapped at Donald Trump During State of Union Address. It's Now a Meme.

For context, here's where Pelosi delivered that clap #SOTU pic.twitter.com/vxnCdtcEeI

While the 45th and current President of the United States stays in denial that the climate change is, in fact, real, there is no denying the fact that the Internet loves to mock Donald Trump and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has literally provided a helping hand to the meme-makers.During his annual State of the Union address on Tuesday, Trump called for rejecting politics of revenge, resistance, and retribution as he appeared before a divided Congress."We must reject the politics of revenge, resistance and retribution, and embrace the boundless potential of cooperation, compromise and the common good," he said.This was when Nancy Pelosi, who was seated behind the President, stood up from behind the podium to "applaud" Trump. With her arms stretched out and eyebrows raised, Nancy's "clap back" when looking Trump in the eye whilst standing in front of the American flag - all made it for a classic photograph.Although it's unclear whether the "clap" was sarcastic or not, it's worth noting that the US President's controversial proposal for the wall along the US-Mexico border led to the government shutdown and a 35-day standoff with the Democrats led by Nancy.The moment.The standout photograph soon took over the web.And the Internet was lit up with memes.