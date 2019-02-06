English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Nancy Pelosi Clapped at Donald Trump During State of Union Address. It's Now a Meme.
Nancy Pelosi's powerful photo of her applauding Donald Trump during his annual State of the Union address is a meme-dream.
Reuters | Edited pic: Parker Molloy / @ParkerMolloy | Twitter
While the 45th and current President of the United States stays in denial that the climate change is, in fact, real, there is no denying the fact that the Internet loves to mock Donald Trump and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has literally provided a helping hand to the meme-makers.
During his annual State of the Union address on Tuesday, Trump called for rejecting politics of revenge, resistance, and retribution as he appeared before a divided Congress.
“We must reject the politics of revenge, resistance and retribution, and embrace the boundless potential of cooperation, compromise and the common good,” he said.
This was when Nancy Pelosi, who was seated behind the President, stood up from behind the podium to "applaud" Trump. With her arms stretched out and eyebrows raised, Nancy's "clap back" when looking Trump in the eye whilst standing in front of the American flag - all made it for a classic photograph.
Although it's unclear whether the "clap" was sarcastic or not, it's worth noting that the US President's controversial proposal for the wall along the US-Mexico border led to the government shutdown and a 35-day standoff with the Democrats led by Nancy.
The moment.
The standout photograph soon took over the web.
And the Internet was lit up with memes.
For context, here's where Pelosi delivered that clap #SOTU pic.twitter.com/vxnCdtcEeI
— Brian Koerber (@bkurbs) February 6, 2019
The moment.
This Nancy Pelosi: EVERYTHING. pic.twitter.com/FlnybjYDm1
— (@jeonleoo) February 6, 2019
The standout photograph soon took over the web.
And the Internet was lit up with memes.
When I tell my wife I cleaned the bathroom. pic.twitter.com/Ihfnnl3fmJ
— Schooley (@Rschooley) February 6, 2019
pic.twitter.com/P9BdZ6U8sF
— Desus Nice (@desusnice) February 6, 2019
This is it. This is the photo of the century. @SpeakerPelosi wins. #SOTU pic.twitter.com/3mZ9DTeGHe
— Becca Morgan (@itsmebeccam) February 6, 2019
Nancy Pelosi and Lucille Bluth have the same energy. #SOTU pic.twitter.com/4nv35HOsx2
— Patti LaBelle’s Background Singer (@spicykezzinnugg) February 6, 2019
Through a single clap, Speaker Pelosi tells Trump she’s going to dog walk him. Iconic picture for the ages. pic.twitter.com/ooP8DYGU2m
— Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) February 6, 2019
getting this framed
(Doug Mills/Pool via Reuters) pic.twitter.com/rzGRG3Suct
— Tim Hogan (@timjhogan) February 6, 2019
— Steadman™ (@AsteadWesley) February 6, 2019
idk feel like I can do better pic.twitter.com/1pAzxctdjE
— taco (@recursivetaco) February 6, 2019
— Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) February 6, 2019
Don’t mess with Nancy. pic.twitter.com/UdBHKzWhtW
— John Aravosis (@aravosis) February 6, 2019
When I tell my wife I changed a diaper. pic.twitter.com/N2ncXAuUb2
— Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) February 6, 2019
Now THIS is how you mockingly clap at someone. #SOTU pic.twitter.com/IQ31NHMLou
— Banana Candy (@_BananaCandy) February 6, 2019
Nancy Pelosi is the perfect amount of petty we all should aspire to have. pic.twitter.com/byyGXK9Roa
— Alex Goldschmidt (@alexandergold) February 6, 2019
Same energy pic.twitter.com/6WLOGtzF6v
— Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) February 6, 2019
