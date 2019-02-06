LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

Nancy Pelosi Clapped at Donald Trump During State of Union Address. It's Now a Meme.

Nancy Pelosi's powerful photo of her applauding Donald Trump during his annual State of the Union address is a meme-dream.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:February 6, 2019, 4:01 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Nancy Pelosi Clapped at Donald Trump During State of Union Address. It's Now a Meme.
Reuters | Edited pic: Parker Molloy / @ParkerMolloy | Twitter
Loading...
While the 45th and current President of the United States stays in denial that the climate change is, in fact, real, there is no denying the fact that the Internet loves to mock Donald Trump and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has literally provided a helping hand to the meme-makers.

During his annual State of the Union address on Tuesday, Trump called for rejecting politics of revenge, resistance, and retribution as he appeared before a divided Congress.

“We must reject the politics of revenge, resistance and retribution, and embrace the boundless potential of cooperation, compromise and the common good,” he said.

This was when Nancy Pelosi, who was seated behind the President, stood up from behind the podium to "applaud" Trump. With her arms stretched out and eyebrows raised, Nancy's "clap back" when looking Trump in the eye whilst standing in front of the American flag - all made it for a classic photograph.

Although it's unclear whether the "clap" was sarcastic or not, it's worth noting that the US President's controversial proposal for the wall along the US-Mexico border led to the government shutdown and a 35-day standoff with the Democrats led by Nancy.


The moment.





The standout photograph soon took over the web.

tweet

And the Internet was lit up with memes.











































Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram