Padma Awardee Nanda Prusty Blesses President Kovind During Honour, Photo Goes Viral

Shri Nanda Prusty, the 102-year-old teacher from Odisha’s Jajpur received the Padma Shri for his contribution to the field of ‘Literature & Education’ on Tuesday. Popularly known as ‘Nanda Mastre’, Prusty has been teaching both children and senior citizens in his village Kantira of Jajpur free of charge since the past several decades and wishes to remove illiteracy was hailed on social media for his selfless hardwork. Now a photo of Prusty raising his hand over President Kovind’s head before he is conferred with the award and after has gone viral on the internet.

The President’s official Twitter handle shared the photos from the event also wrote, “President Kovind presents Padma Shri to Shri Nanda Prusty for Literature & Education. 102-yr-old “Nanda sir”, who provided free education to children and adults at Jajpur, Odisha for decades, raised his hands in a gesture of blessing the President."

President Kovind presents Padma Shri to Shri Nanda Prusty for Literature & Education. 102-yr-old “Nanda sir”, who provided free education to children and adults at Jajpur, Odisha for decades, raised his hands in a gesture of blessing the President. pic.twitter.com/4kXPZz5NCJ— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 9, 2021

Prusty’s beautiful gesture was appreciated by all on Twitter:

This is India……. where the awardee does not kneel for a knighthood but instead blesses the Head of State https://t.co/VmKh9xunPH— Sanjeev Sanyal (@sanjeevsanyal) November 9, 2021

This is so pure! I guess great people like Shri Nanda Prusty ji who have dedicated themselves completely and selflessly for others are above all these worldly things. Truly emphasising - ब्रह्म सत्यं जगन्मिथ्या जीवो ब्रह्मैव नापरः।— Lalit Pareek (@qlalit) November 9, 2021

Shri Nanda Prusty himself is 7th pass , 102 yrs not out……..provides education…….what an exemplary example of generosity in Indian society….. His contribution can't be measured in words— Amit Ashar (@ashar_amit) November 9, 2021

And the best part is President didn't hesitate to bow and Namaste to acknowledge the blessings. 😊😊😊— Abhishek Choudhary (@1323Abhishek) November 9, 2021

In our culture age is revered and he’s a scholar too .. what a great blessing that must have been 🙏— cjaisree 🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@cjaisree) November 10, 2021

This year the Padma awards have included 7 Padma Vibhushan, 10 Padma Bhushan and 102 Padma Shri awards. 29 of these award recipients have been women and 1 a transgender person.

