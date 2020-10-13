Nando's is Rolling Out Plant-based Chicken Alternative in UK, But it is Not Vegan

Restaurant chain Nando’s is launching a plant-based alternative to chicken on its menu in the United Kingdom offering a substitute to meat to vegetarians. Earlier this year, Nando's introduced this alternative for it customers in Australia.

Nando's is known for serving varieties of chicken dishes, from its flame-grilled chicken wings to its saucy chicken wraps. But with addition of plant-based alternatives to its signature chicken dishes in UK, the South African franchise is looking to expand it customer base there.

The plant-based alternative has been named “The Great Imitator” and is made from pea protein and can be found on the menu in the “Burgers, Pittas and Wraps” section, The Independent reported, adding that it has been 'designed' to taste and smell like Nando's peri-peri chicken breast fillet.

However, Nando's has maintained that it won't be graded as vegan since it is being cooked on same grills that are used for chicken dishes. It has also said that The Great Imitator is also an attempt towards reducing carbon-footprint.

The restaurant chain has been praised by the PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) for adding the new plant-based dish to its menu in its UK restaurants. "PETA is delighted to have played a part in Nando's journey to putting this delicious plant-based chicken on the table," Dawn Carr, Director of Vegan Corporate Projects, PETA, was quoted as saying by the Dailymail.

'Nando's can't guarantee zero risk of cross-contamination, so it's not calling it vegan, but as all the ingredients in the burger and pitta versions are completely animal-free – right down to the mayo – we say these are an excellent choice for vegans, vegetarians, meat-reducers, and chickens. Cluck yes!," he added.

The Great Imitator will be be served as four strips that are grilled to order and sit on the menu as part of the burgers, pittas and wraps category.

The Nando's chain currently has a beanie burger made from chickpea, sweetcorn, lentils, peas and pumpkin seeds, but this is the first time they will be offering an option that mimics meat.