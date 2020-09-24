Nanny Jumps in Front of Car to Save Children from Speeding Vehicle in US

A nanny displayed a spectacular act of bravery in the United States for shielding two children from a hit-and-run driver who sped up his car on the sidewalk last week.

Marina Fuentes was looking after two children, aged two and seven, when a suspect driving a stolen car rammed the vehicle down the sidewalk on 18th Street NW on September 15, according to NBC Washington.

Fuentes, who is now admitted to the hospital, spoke about the accident and said that even after she recovers from her injuries, she believes she is forever impacted by it. Speaking to NBC Washington, Fuentes said that she felt like her life has ended. "I feel I’m not going to have the same quality of life after this,” she said.

According to People magazine, as the three of them were walking down the sidewalk on 18th Street NW, a suspect drove in a stolen car, owned by a delivery food driver, Denis Miranda. The suspect barrelled towards the three who were on the sidewalk, according to the local outlet and a press release from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Without hesitation, the nanny risked her life by jumping in front of the car to shield the children. "I got in front of the little girl, and I hear a bump in the back," she said in an interview to WRC-TV. Despite suffering broken bones after the collision, her focus remained on the children. She looked down and got the stroller with the baby and wrapped it with her hands, with her arms to her chest.

The Metropolitan Police Department has released footage of the suspect fleeing the site. According to their statement, a delivery driver named Denis Miranda left his vehicle running unattended after which the suspect entered the vehicle and began to flee. He lost control of the vehicle and struck the delivery driver, Marina Fuentes and two children.

Two GoFundMe pages have also been set up for Fuentes and Miranda to assist with their mortgage, medical expenses and other living costs.