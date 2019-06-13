Nanny Returns Boy She Kidnapped from Employer 26 Years Ago to 'Redeem Her Sins'

A Chinese woman, who posed as a nanny to steal a baby following the death of her two children, decided to "redeem her sin" by returning the man she had raised for 26 years to his real mother.

He Xiaoping, now 49, claimed she was advised by fortune tellers to steal a baby to ward off bad luck after she lost her own two sons in infancy in 1992.

Using a fake identify, she applied to be a nanny at the residence of a woman named Zhu Xiaojuan, according to Chongqing Evening News. A week later, He Xiaoping stole Zhu Xiaojuan’s 15-month-old boy and ran away to her own home near Nanchong.

She named the stolen child Liu Jinxin after her second son, and raised him for 26 years. The woman claimed that she tried to give the boy a good life by working multiple jobs before becoming a businesswoman.

Moreover, in 1995, He Xiaoping gave birth to a baby girl and became convinced that Liu had indeed removed her bad luck.

However, in 2017, she was overcome by guilt after watching "Baby Goes Home," a TV show about an elderly mother who spends most of her life searching for her lost child.

She contacted the Chongqing Evening News the next February, saying she must “reveal the evil deeds. Only by doing that can I redeem my sins.”

“I know I did evil deeds, but I have been raising my son as my own. My son has also treated me as his real mother,” she was quoted as saying.

He Xiaoping managed to locate Zhu in February 2018 with the help of journalists but the story took an unexpected turn when Zhu told her she had already found her missing son in 1995: a boy named “Pan Pan” who looked exactly like Zhu’s real son.

Zhu had been looking for her son since 1992 and contacted the police when she came to know that several abducted boys had been rescued in Henan in 1995.

To add to her miseries, a DNA paternity test from the Supreme People's Court of Henan wrongly claimed that Pan Pan was indeed Zhu's abducted son.

Zhu, who had been raising Pan Pan believing he was her child, now plans to sue the court for 2.95 million yuan for the false DNA result.

In a recent interview with Red Star News, Zhu said she was willing to forgive He Xiaoping for stealing her son.

“After all she raised him. Let it be,” Zhu said.