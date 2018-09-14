English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Naomi Osaka Has Always Been a Winner. This Adorable Home Video Proves Just That.
Naomi Osaka has been a pro at the Chopstick game!
Naomi Osaka has been a pro at the Chopstick game!
Naomi Osaka became the first Japanese to win a Grand Slam singles title against Serena Williams at the US open.
And, while, Serena Williams definitely stole the show and the final was remembered more for it's controversy, than the rightful win Naomi Osaka deserved, Osaka has been winning challenges from a long time ago!
A tweet posted by The History of Tennis shows an old home video of Osaka - where she wins the Chopstick game two times in a row.
In the adorable video, Osaka beats two of her opponents in what is a game of concentration and skill with using chopsticks - one which is usually played by kids in Asia, where the game involves picking up beans or small particles from a plate and transferring them to a bowl with the help of chopsticks, and then transferring them back. Whoever completes this task first, wins the game.
Watch the adorable video here.
You may know that Naomi Osaka is the 2018 U.S. Open champion.— History of Tennis (@HistoryOfTennis) September 13, 2018
But 10 years ago, in a home movie, she was already a winner.
Warning: adorable as heck. pic.twitter.com/BEGLYEzbcL
After this tweet went out with the video, and people started applauding her, Osaka responded with the same embarrassment we all feel when we look at a video of our younger selves that seems like the coolest thing to do back then but is terribly embarrassing in retrospect.
I always knew this would come back to haunt me. I just never knew when 😢 https://t.co/DwWWvnvGMw— NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@Naomi_Osaka_) September 13, 2018
But we've all been in that spot, where a parent finds an old video of you doing something ridiculous and shows it to the world. Only, it may not have been as cool as Osaka winning at chopstick game, much before she won the US final.
