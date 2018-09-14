GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Naomi Osaka Has Always Been a Winner. This Adorable Home Video Proves Just That.

Naomi Osaka has been a pro at the Chopstick game!

Raka Mukherjee

September 14, 2018
Naomi Osaka became the first Japanese to win a Grand Slam singles title against Serena Williams at the US open.

And, while, Serena Williams definitely stole the show and the final was remembered more for it's controversy, than the rightful win Naomi Osaka deserved, Osaka has been winning challenges from a long time ago!

A tweet posted by The History of Tennis shows an old home video of Osaka - where she wins the Chopstick game two times in a row.

In the adorable video, Osaka beats two of her opponents in what is a game of concentration and skill with using chopsticks - one which is usually played by kids in Asia, where the game involves picking up beans or small particles from a plate and transferring them to a bowl with the help of chopsticks, and then transferring them back. Whoever completes this task first, wins the game.

Watch the adorable video here.




After this tweet went out with the video, and people started applauding her, Osaka responded with the same embarrassment we all feel when we look at a video of our younger selves that seems like the coolest thing to do back then but is terribly embarrassing in retrospect.




But we've all been in that spot, where a parent finds an old video of you doing something ridiculous and shows it to the world. Only, it may not have been as cool as Osaka winning at chopstick game, much before she won the US final.
