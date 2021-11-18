Naomi Osaka Joins Calls to Find 'Missing' Chinese Tennis Star Peng Shuai

The level of concern for the whereabouts of Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai is witnessing a spike as the former world champion hasn’t been seen in public for two weeks now. The alleged disappearance comes after Peng put allegations of sexual assault on a senior official of the Chinese Communist Party. As a result, Twitter is slowly getting flooded with tweets regarding Peng Shuai, with multiple stars and celebrities at the eye of the storm. Naomi Osaka, a four-time Grand Slam champion, recently shared a tweet in which she posted two pictures, one of Peng Shuai and the other a screengrab of her notepad in which she has raised concern over the alleged disappearance and wished for her and her family’s well-being and safety. She also attached the hashtag ‘#WhereIsPengShuai’ along with the tweet.

Naomi wrote, “Hey Everyone, not sure if you’ve been following the news, but I was recently informed of a fellow tennis player that has gone missing shortly after revealing that she has been sexually abused.” Naomi went on to state how she hopes that she and her family are safe and ok. “Censorship is never ok at any cost. I am in shock of the current situation, and I am sending love and light her way. #WhereIsPengShuai,” she added.

Since shared, the tweet has been liked by roughly 50,000 people and got retweeted by more than 19,000 people. Many users appreciated Naomi’s concern over the disappearance of one of the members of the sports fraternity. Some users devised theories of Peng’s whereabouts.

One user wrote, “Thank you, Naomi, for using your platform to raise awareness about Peng Shuai. I sincerely hope she is found safe.”

Another wrote, “Very glad to see sports star concern about international affairs. We should care about people of other countries.”

The Women’s Tennis Association is closely following the case and recently raised authenticity concerns about the statement released by Chinese broadcaster China Global Television Network.

It is being claimed that the statement hasn’t been written by Peng. The doubts are being raised based on a cursor that is spotted in the mail, which points to the fact that somebody else might’ve written it and then took a screenshot, which is currently doing the round on social media.

