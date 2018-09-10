Naomi Osaka's Class Act After Winning the Historic US Open Final is Being Lauded by the Internet



So there’s been a lot going on but I just want to say, I was grateful to have the opportunity to play on that stage yesterday. Thank you ❤️ pic.twitter.com/utiEKJF8NN

— NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@Naomi_Osaka_) September 9, 2018



It’s time to de crown Selena Williams and you did it. You were such a sport after getting booed. You showed so much class and humility. Congratulations, a well deserved win for Japan. #IStandWithNaomi.



— 👅👄filthyrichfangirl🙄🙄 (@FangirlingZion) September 10, 2018





You are a true champion Naomi. Graceful both on and off the court.

— Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) September 9, 2018



Congratulations Naomi. Don't let anyone take away your smile. ❤ pic.twitter.com/bdHgCIQ7y3



— Miss Reaper 🖤 (@LittleReaper44) September 9, 2018





I watched your semis and finals. You stole all our hearts with your humbleness and endearing honesty and naivety. Please always be this way. Will follow your career from here on and will always be cheering you on. 😘😘😘

— Saleem Bikanerwala (@sbikanerwala) September 9, 2018



You played brilliantly and deserved the championship. I just am so sorry that you you are not able to experience the joy that should accompany such an achievement.



— Shari Adler Fogler (@Curcuitbreaker) September 10, 2018





Well done Naomi. You are the champion, and that is the only thing that matters. Now work hard and get there again. See you at Indian Wells I hope!

— Patrick O'Neal (@Patrick_ONeal) September 10, 2018