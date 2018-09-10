English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Naomi Osaka's Class Act After Winning the Historic US Open Final is Being Lauded by the Internet
'You played brilliantly and deserved the championship. I just am so sorry that you are not able to experience the joy that should accompany such an achievement.'
Naomi Osaka of Japan holds the U.S. Open trophy after beating Serena Williams of the USA in the women’s final on day thirteen of the 2018 U.S. (Reuters)
When 20-year-old Naomi Osaka lifted the trophy, it didn't feel very 'real'. The winner of the US open felt that she had robbed the US great Serena Williams who inspired her career of a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title.
Osaka, in a historic first, became the first Japanese to win a Grand Slam singles title.
As the match became a matter of controversy, Osaka displayed a spectacular game and kept her poise - stealing the match comprehensively from Williams 6-2, 6-4.
But, during what was the greatest moment of her career, Osaka heard booing from a crowd still angry over the events. She pulled her visor down over her face because she didn't want the crowd to see her tears. Then, she apologised for winning the game.
On Monday, Osaka finally took to Twitter and expressed her gratitude for having the opportunity to play the finals.
"So there’s been a lot going on but I just want to say, I was grateful to have the opportunity to play on that stage yesterday. Thank you."
Twitterati backed the new champion and heaped praises for keeping it classy and showing humility in front of an emotionally charged crowd. "I watched your semis and finals. You stole all our hearts with your humbleness and endearing honesty and naivety. Please always be this way. Will follow your career from here on and will always be cheering you on," wrote one user.
Earlier, Williams was enraged by umpire Carlos Ramos's warning for receiving coaching from her box.
Things took an ugly turn when a second code violation for racquet abuse was handed out to Williams — along with a point penalty — she exploded. She tearfully accused the official of being a "thief" and angrily demanded an apology from the official.
"You're attacking my character," she said. "You will never, ever be on another court of mine. You are the liar," she fumed and Ramos handed her a game penalty for a third violation — verbal abuse — that put Osaka one game from victory at 5-3 in the second set.
Osaka's historic win eventually turned bitter when the pro-Williams crowd booed the trophy ceremony announcer and she was reduced to tears.
Her idol, Williams, soon came to her rescue and urged the crowd to show the young champion respect. "This is her first Grand Slam. Let's make this the best moment we can."
"It was always my dream to play Serena in the US Open finals," Osaka said, turning to Williams herself. "I'm really grateful I was able to play with you, thank you."
(With AFP inputs)
So there’s been a lot going on but I just want to say, I was grateful to have the opportunity to play on that stage yesterday. Thank you ❤️ pic.twitter.com/utiEKJF8NN
— NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@Naomi_Osaka_) September 9, 2018
Twitterati backed the new champion and heaped praises for keeping it classy and showing humility in front of an emotionally charged crowd. "I watched your semis and finals. You stole all our hearts with your humbleness and endearing honesty and naivety. Please always be this way. Will follow your career from here on and will always be cheering you on," wrote one user.
It’s time to de crown Selena Williams and you did it. You were such a sport after getting booed. You showed so much class and humility. Congratulations, a well deserved win for Japan. #IStandWithNaomi.
— 👅👄filthyrichfangirl🙄🙄 (@FangirlingZion) September 10, 2018
You are a true champion Naomi. Graceful both on and off the court.
— Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) September 9, 2018
Congratulations Naomi. Don't let anyone take away your smile. ❤ pic.twitter.com/bdHgCIQ7y3
— Miss Reaper 🖤 (@LittleReaper44) September 9, 2018
I watched your semis and finals. You stole all our hearts with your humbleness and endearing honesty and naivety. Please always be this way. Will follow your career from here on and will always be cheering you on. 😘😘😘
— Saleem Bikanerwala (@sbikanerwala) September 9, 2018
You played brilliantly and deserved the championship. I just am so sorry that you you are not able to experience the joy that should accompany such an achievement.
— Shari Adler Fogler (@Curcuitbreaker) September 10, 2018
Well done Naomi. You are the champion, and that is the only thing that matters. Now work hard and get there again. See you at Indian Wells I hope!
— Patrick O'Neal (@Patrick_ONeal) September 10, 2018
