Napoleon’s Sword From 1799 Coup, Five Firearms Sold at US Auction For $2.8 Million

The dress sword carried by Napoleon Bonaparte when he staged a coup in 1799 and five of his other firearms sold at auction for more than $2.8 million, US auctioneers announced Tuesday.

The lot, which was put up for sale by the Illinois-based Rock Island Auction Company, was sold on December 3 via phone to a buyer who has remained anonymous, company president Kevin Hogan told AFP. The sword and five ornamented pistols had initially been valued at $1.5 million to $3.5 million. With the $2.87 million sale, “the buyer of the Napoleon Garniture is taking home a very rare piece of history," Hogan said. The sword, with its scabbard, was the “crown jewel" of the collection, according to the auctioneers. The weapon was made by Nicolas-Noel Boutet, who was director of the state arms factory in Versailles. After being crowned emperor, Napoleon is believed to have presented the sword to general Jean-Andoche Junot, but the general’s wife later was forced to sell it to pay off debts.

It was then recovered by a London museum. A US collector was its last owner, but the man recently died, according to the auction house.

In May, France celebrated the bicentennial of Napoleon’s death.

In an another incident, A veteran returned a sword he stole from a statue of a Revolutionary War general 40 years ago, telling the head of the Massachusetts town’s historical commission that he regretted taking it.

Cindy P. Gaylord, the chair of Westfield’s Historical Commission, said a man contacted the city hall saying he had the sword stolen from the town’s statue of Gen. William Shepard in 1980, the Springfield Republican reported on Sunday.

Gaylord agreed to give the man anonymity if he returned the bronze sword and arranged for him and his wife to drop it off at her home, she said.

“He had a great deal of shame and remorse,” Gaylord told the newspaper. “He is a veteran and told me the fact that he did this to another soldier troubled him. He wants the story printed to remind people that something you do in your youth could haunt you for the rest of your life.”

