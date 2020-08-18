Narayana Murthy Reveals Infosys and Dhoni Shared B'day, Hails MSD's Leadership Skills in Moving Tribute

Did you know that one of India's greatest cricketers, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, and the world's leading IT company, Infosys, share the same birthday?

Following Dhoni's retirement announcement, Infosys founder Narayana Murthy penned a lengthy tribute for the cricketer in the Times of India, writing about how every Indian could relate to Dhoni and his contribution to Indian cricket will not be forgotten.

In the same piece, Murthy drew an interesting comparison between the cricketer and Infosys, saying that both had proved that people from middle-class backgrounds could attain great heights if they worked hard enough and if they had the requisite skills. Having said that, Murthy pointed out that Dhoni was born on the same day as Infosys - July 7, 1981.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni who launched the Indian cricket team to great heights called it a day on Independence Day, bringing his illustrious career spanning over 16 years to a halt.

With a cryptic message on Instagram, Dhoni informed the world that he would be retiring, effective immediately. The message ended speculation around the international future of the enigmatic 39-year-old, who quit test cricket in 2014 and has not played for India since the team's semi-final exit at the 50-overs World Cup in July last year.

The 39-year-old former Indian captain had everything in his kitty that the nation could've asked for and perhaps more. Under his able leadership, India not only dove into big tournaments with zeal and confidence but also made other teams look ordinary.

Apart from being calm and collected on the field in the tense of situations, "Captain Cool" kept wickets and kept them well. His intelligence coupled with his lightning-quick antics behind the wicket placed him in the elite list of one of the best wicketkeeper-batsman that the sport had ever seen.