PM Modi Played Drums, Gave Autographs as He Bid Goodbye to Indian Community in Glasgow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on a two-day visit to Glasgow as he has to participate for the COP26 UN Climate Change Conference. Before departing from Scotland, PM Modi interacted with the members of the Indian community and also played the drums with them. A large contingent of the Indian community members held rhythmic drumming and jubilant cheers to bid farewell to the prime minister.Several people were seen in traditional Indian attire and turbans. In a video shared by ANI, PM Modi is seen greeting the Indian community with folded hands. Moments later, he picked a drumstick and played the drums too. In another clip, the PM was seen interacting with children. He also signed a piece of art made by a young girl. Earlier, a video had surfaced online in which members of the Indian community sang'Modi Hai Bharat Ka Gehna' as they welcomed Prime Minister Modi at a hotel in Glasgow. The PM was also greeted with the chants of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' from representatives of the Indian diaspora.

Watch the videos of the PM saying goodbye here:

#WATCH PM Modi plays the drums along with members of the Indian community gathered to bid him goodbye before his departure for India from Glasgow, Scotland(Source: Doordarshan) pic.twitter.com/J1zyqnJzBW — ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2021

#WATCH PM Narendra Modi interacts with young children as he departs from the hotel in Glasgow for the airport to return to India(Source: Doordarshan) pic.twitter.com/iT6b4o1AX3 — ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2021

PM Modi participated in the two-day intense discussions with world leaders in Glasgow during the COP26 UN Climate Change Conference. The PM interacted with his Israel, Ukraine, and Nepal counterparts on the sidelines of the COP26 Summit. He also met Bill Gates and the two discussed ways for the sustainable development and steps to mitigate climate change. Prior to Glasgow, PM had visited Rome to mark his presence in the G20 Summit.

Before departing for India, PM Modi noted that India has exceeded its Paris commitments as well as it has set an ambitious course for the upcoming 50 years. In a tweet, PM Modi thanked PM Boris Johnson and the Scottish people for the warm hospitality in Glasgow.

It was wonderful to see many old friends in person after a long time, and meet some new ones. I am thankful to our host PM @BorisJohnson and also to the Scottish people for their warm hospitality in the beautiful Glasgow.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 2, 2021

