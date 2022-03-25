Narendra Modi Greeted 'Humans of Bombay' Founder with these Gujarati Words

Humans Of Bombay’s Karishma Mehta, who has interviewed several leaders, celebrities, politicians, and industrialists, in her latest LinkedIn post shared her experience of interviewing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, around three years ago. The prime minister of the country and the 27-year-old interviewer had one thing in common, guess what? They both are Gujarati, following which, Karishma shared that PM Modi’s opening sentence when he met her was: “Kem cho Mehta ji (How are you, Mehta ji?)" Of all the interviews Karishma has held, she says that her small chat with PM Modi has a special place amongst them.

Check out the three-year-old interview of PM Modi with Humans Of Bombay, wherein he spoke about his childhood, his family, and his ascent to power, among other things.

“I was 27 when I was given the opportunity to interview the prime minister of our country," Karishma stated in her LinkedIn post. She mentioned that the interview was about for 22 minutes, Karishma said that the “22 minutes changed the trajectory of her career.” Karishma’s interview received a lot of hate on social media, due to which she learned that her work should speak for itself.

Karishma shared that people did recognise her work, but it also invited a “whirlwind of hate, accusations and a whole lot of unidirectional slander.” “I guess that was the point in my life that I learned silence is golden and the handwork should always do the talking,” the post further read.

The Humans of Bombay founder concluded her post by expressing that she would share more about her experience of interviewing the Prime Minister at a later date but went on to reveal one interesting tidbit. Karishma shared that the first thing PM Modi asked her was, “Kem cho Mehta ji?" Karishma often shares small anecdotes and observations from her interviews with big personalities.

