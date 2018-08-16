GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Independence Day India | News18.com
Narendra Modi, Sachin Tendulkar and the Internet are Mourning the Loss of Cricketer Ajit Wadekar

With the legendary cricketer Ajit Wadekar passing away on Wednesday, condolences are pouring in from all over on Twitter.

Parth Sharma | News18.com

Updated:August 16, 2018, 10:38 AM IST
India lost one of its finest jewels from the cricketing world when former India Test captain and chief selector Ajit Wadekar passed away in Mumbai’s Jaslok Hospital on Wednesday.

Wadkar, who was 77, was famous for leading the Indian troupe to a historic Test series win over West Indies and England in 1971.

The left-handed batsman made his Test debut in 1966 against West Indies. He scored 2113 runs, including 14 fifties and one century in the 37 matches he played in his career.

