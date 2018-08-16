Narendra Modi, Sachin Tendulkar and the Internet are Mourning the Loss of Cricketer Ajit Wadekar

Ajit Wadekar will be remembered for his rich contribution to Indian cricket. A great batsman & wonderful captain, he led our team to some of the most memorable victories in our cricketing history. He was also respected as an effective cricket administrator. Pained by his demise. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 15, 2018

Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Ajit Wadekar Sir. He was someone who was instrumental in bringing out the best in us during the 90s. We’ll always be grateful for his advice and guidance. Praying for strength for his family during this difficult time. 🙏 RIP pic.twitter.com/coSyac73ot — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 16, 2018

A rare Cricketer, Captain, Coach, Manager and Chairman of Selectors - a truly great servant of Indian Cricket. Heartfelt condolences to family and loved ones. Om Shanti Ajit Wadekar Sir 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/67UVcvJUK9 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 16, 2018

Extremely saddened by the news that former Indian cricket captain #AjitWadekar is no more. He led India to many historic victories! My condolences to the friends & family! RIP Sir, you will always be missed! — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) August 15, 2018

Deeply saddened by the demise of an iconic Indian cricketer Ajit Wadekar ji. Thoughts with his family and close ones. May his soul rest in peace. — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) August 15, 2018

Sad to hear about demise of former Indian Cricket team captain Ajit Wadekar. May his soul rest in peace. — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) August 15, 2018

Deeply saddened by the passing away of #AjitWadekar He was more than a coach to the entire team - a father figure and a shrewd tactician. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. He will be missed. Thank you Sir for the confidence shown in my ability! 🙏 — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) August 16, 2018

So many memories of Ajit Wadekar. None more powerful than leading India to series wins in 1971 in England and the West Indies. Much admired, much loved. Page in Indian cricket and in our memories. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 15, 2018

Saddened to hear news about the demise of former #India Test captain #AjitWadekar ji. My heartfelt condolence to his family members & followers. pic.twitter.com/qvz4hWGvUE — Manoj Sinha (@manojsinhabjp) August 15, 2018

Ajit Wadekar’s impact on Indian cricket is immense. His contemporaries worshipped him, such was his aura. Found him to be a tough character as coach. Exceptional Indian cricketer... RIP Sir.🙏

Recorded this on my iPhone last Dec from Point in a friendly fixture. So glad I did. pic.twitter.com/XbdFGn4Izp — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) August 15, 2018

Much-loved former India captain Ajit Wadekar, who led India to their first overseas Test series victories, has passed away aged 77.



READ ⬇️https://t.co/2gfjCYnn9c pic.twitter.com/ogWsucUbU9 — ICC (@ICC) August 15, 2018

Sad to learn of Ajit Wadekar's passing. I was at the Brabourne Stadium for his debut Test in 1966 against the West Indies (he failed, alas) & again to watch his coruscating 323 against Mysore in the Ranji Trophy. The original elegant Indian left-hander. — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) August 15, 2018

Sad news from Mumbai. Ajit Wadekar, the first captain to lead Indian team to overseas test victory, passes away.



He was an institution in himself and India has lost a prolific cricketer with his demise. — Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) August 16, 2018

thinking back to a couple of interviews with Ajit Wadekar in my early years as a sports journalist. had a lovely sense of humour. if I remember right he lived a floor above Sunny Gavaskar and joked with our crew, "I am among the few people above Gavaskar" — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) August 15, 2018

#AjitWadekar sir .. such an iconic person..deeply saddened by his demise!! Sir was a father figure for me.. May his soul rest in peace! My Heartfelt Condolences to the family..⁦⁦@BCCI⁩ pic.twitter.com/xLMb2i82B2 — Mohammed Azharuddin (@azharflicks) August 15, 2018

Saddened by the passing away of #AjitWadekar Sir. May his soul rest in peace. — Wriddhiman Saha (@Wriddhipops) August 16, 2018

Extremely sad to hear about the demise of Ajit Wadekar sir. May his soul rest in peace 🙏🏼 — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) August 16, 2018

Really sad to hear about Ajit Wadekar’s demise...will always be remembered as the first man who led India to victories in West Indies and England in 1971. Cricketing world will miss you Sir. R.I.P. — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) August 16, 2018

Your contribution to Indian cricket shall stay in our memories for ever. R.I.P #AjitWadekar . pic.twitter.com/kBXkwJvZm8 — Nawab Malik (@nawabmalikncp) August 16, 2018

The world of Indian Cricket lost one of its gem with the passing of Former Indian Test skipper Ajit Wadekar. One of the world's finest batsmen and a great human being, my condolences are with his family and loved ones in this time of grief. RIP! — Vinod Tawde (@TawdeVinod) August 16, 2018

Woke up to the news of #AjitWadekar passing away. Saddened by the news, my condolences to his bereaved family, friends & fan. May his soul rest in peace. — कलराज मिश्र (Kalraj Mishra) (@KalrajMishra) August 16, 2018

Shocked to hear about the demise of Former Captain of the Indian Cricket Team Shri Ajit Wadekar!

We lost a great cricket player, first Indian captain to achieve overseas wins, aggressive batsman and an all rounder.

My deepest condolences to his family, friends and fans! pic.twitter.com/IENDsoEmfe — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) August 15, 2018

Ajit Wadekar ji my captain a true inspiration for all of us, my heart felt condolences to his family. RIP Ajit bhai. — Madan Lal (@MadanLal1983) August 15, 2018

"Indian cricket loses a stalwart"

Sad to hear about the passing away of one of the finest Indian cricketers #AjitWadekar ji. May his soul Rest in Peace! — Dr Rutvij Patel (@DrRutvij) August 15, 2018

Saddened by sad demise one of my childhood favourite cricket star,Former India captain #AjitWadekar . We would never forget series won by india under his captainship against West Indies in 1971.He played 37 Tests & scored 2,113 runs. My condolence to his family & friends. RIP pic.twitter.com/TARFKjg815 — Arjun Modhwadia (@arjunmodhwadia) August 15, 2018

Sad to hear about the demise of renowned cricket player Ajit Wadekar. A great batsman & one of the finest slip fielders he was. In 1971, Indian team had rocked overseas in his captaincy. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans. ॐ शांति 🙏 — Sunil Deodhar (@Sunil_Deodhar) August 15, 2018

Ajit Wadekar passes away. Fine left-hander& Indian cricket's renaissance man with overseas wins over West Indies & Eng 1971 as captain. RIP — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) August 15, 2018

India lost one of its finest jewels from the cricketing world when former India Test captain and chief selector Ajit Wadekar passed away in Mumbai’s Jaslok Hospital on Wednesday.Wadkar, who was 77, was famous for leading the Indian troupe to a historic Test series win over West Indies and England in 1971.The left-handed batsman made his Test debut in 1966 against West Indies. He scored 2113 runs, including 14 fifties and one century in the 37 matches he played in his career.The Internet was, of course, aghast at the news of his death and condolences were showering from everywhere.