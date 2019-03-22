English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Narendra Modi's Biopic Trailer Starring Vivek Oberoi Has Sparked a Meme-Fest Online
The trailer of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s biopic starring Vivek Oberoi has been garnering Netizen's attention.
The trailer for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s biopic starring Vivek Oberoi in the lead role was released on March 20.
The film, which portrays all the different phases of PM Modi’s life, is set to hit the screens on April 5, ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
The poster for the film sparked amusement as Vivek Oberoi couldn't be recognised as himself. The trailer has also managed to capture the imagination of social media, more specifically, memes based off dialogues from the trailer.
While some fans are in praise of the trailer and the lead actor, who with the help of prosthetics, looks like the PM. At the end of the trailer, he even issues a threat to Pakistan.
The dialogues from the trailer hitting a bit too close to home is what the memes are made of.
When you eat dosa with a fork #PMNarendraModiTrailer pic.twitter.com/VC9tAJEaNi
— Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) March 21, 2019
#PMNarendraModiTrailer Me after looking at my all daily life problems pic.twitter.com/gKgzQMJSzD — आदरSH😷😷 (@sarcastic_zoned) March 20, 2019
Gabbar to Thakur#PMNarendraModiTrailer pic.twitter.com/h2YJWEFf1T
— DJ Chowkidar 🎧 #LamePunPremierLeague (@djaywalebabu) March 20, 2019
When some one says mujhe chaay nahi pasand Me :- #PMNarendraModiTrailer pic.twitter.com/dNj0Zu3SNm — 💲@〽 (@Samcasm7) March 20, 2019
#PMNarendraModiTrailer
Shahjahan to the Labourers, when they asked for Payment.. pic.twitter.com/6nwXKC0hLV
— N I T I N (@theNitinWalke) March 20, 2019
Weather in Ahmedabad during April-May. #PMNarendraModiTrailer pic.twitter.com/sAbJaINARK — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) March 20, 2019
My notes after my boards exam#PMNarendraModiTrailer pic.twitter.com/FjuzVzxkVM
— Isha ambani (@ishambani) March 20, 2019
Rajkot Police, when they see someone playing PUBG. #PMNarendraModiTrailer pic.twitter.com/AEsJ16WzIU — Bade Chote (@badechote) March 21, 2019
