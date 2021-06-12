CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#NarendraModi#Coronavirus#MehulChoksi#Sanjeevani
News18» News»Buzz»'Nari Shakti'! Desi Twitter Hails Viral Video of All-woman Railways Team in Maharashtra
2-MIN READ

'Nari Shakti'! Desi Twitter Hails Viral Video of All-woman Railways Team in Maharashtra

Video grab of all-woman team fixing freight trains.

Video grab of all-woman team fixing freight trains.

The video shared by Piyush Goyal on Twitter is about an all-women railway team formed to undertake the examination of freight trains in Maharashtra.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal’s latest tweet celebrates women power. While for the longest time some had a belief that physically intensive jobs aren’t meant for women, the ‘Naari Shakti’ of Indian railways is here to proves this obsolete notion all wrong. The video shared by Goyal on Twitter is about an all-women railway team formed to undertake the examination of freight trains in Maharashtra. The team is deployed for under gear examination, air brake testing, examination of underframes, side panels & for on rake attention of the freight train.

The video clip shared by Goyal has got over 65 thousand views and nearly 8 thousand likes on the microblogging site. Reacting to the video, people dropped their comments praising the women power seen in this video. “I am sure they will do a far better job in ensuring safety. Women are definitely more sincere and work harder," wrote a user in his reaction.

RELATED NEWS

What are your thoughts on the video shared by Goyal?

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had mentioned ‘Nari Shakti’ (Woman Power) of Indian railways in his radio program Mann Ki Baat. PM Modi spoke to Sireesha Gajani, the loco pilot of the all-women Oxygen Express train, which had transported the crucial medical oxygen needed during the surge of COVID-19 cases in the second wave of the virus. Commending the duty done by Sireesha, PM said that women like her played a key role in the fight against COVID-19. In his conversation with Sireesha, PM asked her about the inspiration for doing her job. “I got the motivation to work from my parents. They encouraged me,” she said. Sireesha also expressed her pleasure over getting a chance to work in the mission of transporting medical oxygen.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:June 12, 2021, 07:30 IST