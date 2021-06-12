'Nari Shakti'! Desi Twitter Hails Viral Video of All-woman Railways Team in Maharashtra

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal’s latest tweet celebrates women power. While for the longest time some had a belief that physically intensive jobs aren’t meant for women, the ‘Naari Shakti’ of Indian railways is here to proves this obsolete notion all wrong. The video shared by Goyal on Twitter is about an all-women railway team formed to undertake the examination of freight trains in Maharashtra. The team is deployed for under gear examination, air brake testing, examination of underframes, side panels & for on rake attention of the freight train.

Nari Shakti: An all women team was formed to undertake intensive examination of freight trains at Kalyan Goods Yard in Maharashtra.The team is deployed for under gear examination, air brake testing, examination of under frames, side panels & for on rake attention. pic.twitter.com/MquNwx6RmM — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) June 10, 2021

The video clip shared by Goyal has got over 65 thousand views and nearly 8 thousand likes on the microblogging site. Reacting to the video, people dropped their comments praising the women power seen in this video. “I am sure they will do a far better job in ensuring safety. Women are definitely more sincere and work harder," wrote a user in his reaction.

Amazing work! True empowerment & not as charity but with dignity— Dr.Navhya (@DrNavhya) June 10, 2021

Very good initiative. One more avenue for employing technical qualified/ trained women .— P P Saradhi (@pannalasaradhi) June 11, 2021

Good to see those women got the opportunity and mentoring in this field. People will shine and enjoy more, if they work on their passion and interests. Kudos for them!— Sudheer B Nukaraju (@snukaraju) June 10, 2021

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had mentioned ‘Nari Shakti’ (Woman Power) of Indian railways in his radio program Mann Ki Baat. PM Modi spoke to Sireesha Gajani, the loco pilot of the all-women Oxygen Express train, which had transported the crucial medical oxygen needed during the surge of COVID-19 cases in the second wave of the virus. Commending the duty done by Sireesha, PM said that women like her played a key role in the fight against COVID-19. In his conversation with Sireesha, PM asked her about the inspiration for doing her job. “I got the motivation to work from my parents. They encouraged me,” she said. Sireesha also expressed her pleasure over getting a chance to work in the mission of transporting medical oxygen.

