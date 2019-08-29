Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Narrow Escape for German Zookeeper as Raging Rhino Bull Flips Her Car Thrice

The zookeeper, who was driving a small hatchback painted with stripes, miraculously sustained just a few bruises in the attack.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 29, 2019, 12:05 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Narrow Escape for German Zookeeper as Raging Rhino Bull Flips Her Car Thrice
Screenshot from video uploaded by MY NEWS TV / YouTube.
Loading...

A zookeeper in Germany miraculously escaped an enraged rhino bull’s battering attack on her car.

The 30-year-old rhinoceros named Kusini was filmed by a visitor ramming its horns and body into the woman’s car before flipping it over thrice at the German safari Serengeti Park in the German state of Lower Saxony.

The zookeeper, who was driving a small hatchback painted with stripes, miraculously sustained just a few bruises in the attack, Fabrizio Sepe, the manager of the park, told the dpa news agency.

Sepe said it was unclear what triggered the attack, according to Deutsche Welle (DW).

Kusini, who was brought to the park 18 months ago for breeding purposes, was still acclimating to his new surroundings.

The rhino, who is only allowed onto the park premises in the mornings and evenings, does not pose any threat to visitors, Sepe added.

Sepe said that the park considered Kusini "a very valuable animal" even as he admitted that a zoo environment might better suit the animal.

Earlier this month, a three-ton rhino was filmed chasing the vehicle of a group of visitors to the Kruger National Park in South Africa.

The Serengeti Park was in news earlier this year when another animal- keeper was injured after accidentally ending up in an enclosure with two lions.

The northern white rhino, a subspecies of rhinoceros, is on the brink of extinction, after the world’s last known male northern white rhino was euthanized in Kenya last year due to deteriorating health.

But there was a glimpse of hope for revival as scientists in Italy Sunday fertilized seven of the 10 oocytes, or eggs, that had been extracted from the last two surviving northern white rhinoceroses.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram