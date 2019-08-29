Narrow Escape for German Zookeeper as Raging Rhino Bull Flips Her Car Thrice
The zookeeper, who was driving a small hatchback painted with stripes, miraculously sustained just a few bruises in the attack.
Screenshot from video uploaded by MY NEWS TV / YouTube.
A zookeeper in Germany miraculously escaped an enraged rhino bull’s battering attack on her car.
The 30-year-old rhinoceros named Kusini was filmed by a visitor ramming its horns and body into the woman’s car before flipping it over thrice at the German safari Serengeti Park in the German state of Lower Saxony.
The zookeeper, who was driving a small hatchback painted with stripes, miraculously sustained just a few bruises in the attack, Fabrizio Sepe, the manager of the park, told the dpa news agency.
Sepe said it was unclear what triggered the attack, according to Deutsche Welle (DW).
Kusini, who was brought to the park 18 months ago for breeding purposes, was still acclimating to his new surroundings.
The rhino, who is only allowed onto the park premises in the mornings and evenings, does not pose any threat to visitors, Sepe added.
Sepe said that the park considered Kusini "a very valuable animal" even as he admitted that a zoo environment might better suit the animal.
Earlier this month, a three-ton rhino was filmed chasing the vehicle of a group of visitors to the Kruger National Park in South Africa.
The Serengeti Park was in news earlier this year when another animal- keeper was injured after accidentally ending up in an enclosure with two lions.
The northern white rhino, a subspecies of rhinoceros, is on the brink of extinction, after the world’s last known male northern white rhino was euthanized in Kenya last year due to deteriorating health.
But there was a glimpse of hope for revival as scientists in Italy Sunday fertilized seven of the 10 oocytes, or eggs, that had been extracted from the last two surviving northern white rhinoceroses.
