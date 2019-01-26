English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Nartaki Natraj, Bharatnatyam Dancer, Becomes First Trans Person to Receive Padma Shri
Kadar Khan, Gautam Gambhir, dancer and choreographer Prabhu Deva and former diplomat S Jaishankar are also among 94 persons named for Padma Shri.
(Image: YouTube)
Trans woman-dancer Nartaki Natraj from Tamil Nadu has been awarded the Padma Shri this year ahead of Republic Day. Born in the temple town of Madurai in Tamil Naidu, the 54-year-old Nartaki Natraj is the first trans person to receive the Padma award.
L&T chairman A M Naik, late journalist Kuldip Nayar, late actor Kader Khan, Malayalam movie star Mohanlal and cricketer Gautam Gambhir were among the 112 people who were named on Friday for this year's Padma awards.
Folk artist from Chhattisgarh Teejan Bai, Naik and theatre actor from Maharashtra Balwant Moreshwar Purandare and Djibouti President Ismail Omar Guelleh will be honoured with Padma Vibhushan, former comptroller and auditor general V K Shunglu, former union minister Kariya Munda, Akali leader S S Dhindsa were named for Padma Bhushan.
Kadar Khan, Gautam Gambhir, dancer and choreographer Prabhu Deva and former diplomat S Jaishankar are also among 94 persons named for Padma Shri.
Padma Awards are the highest civilian Awards of the country. The awards, which are announced every year on the eve of Republic day, are given to mark achievements in various disciplines including art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, and the civil services. The Padma Shri is awarded as a recognition of distinguished service in any of those fields.
(With PTI inputs)
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
L&T chairman A M Naik, late journalist Kuldip Nayar, late actor Kader Khan, Malayalam movie star Mohanlal and cricketer Gautam Gambhir were among the 112 people who were named on Friday for this year's Padma awards.
Folk artist from Chhattisgarh Teejan Bai, Naik and theatre actor from Maharashtra Balwant Moreshwar Purandare and Djibouti President Ismail Omar Guelleh will be honoured with Padma Vibhushan, former comptroller and auditor general V K Shunglu, former union minister Kariya Munda, Akali leader S S Dhindsa were named for Padma Bhushan.
Kadar Khan, Gautam Gambhir, dancer and choreographer Prabhu Deva and former diplomat S Jaishankar are also among 94 persons named for Padma Shri.
Padma Awards are the highest civilian Awards of the country. The awards, which are announced every year on the eve of Republic day, are given to mark achievements in various disciplines including art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, and the civil services. The Padma Shri is awarded as a recognition of distinguished service in any of those fields.
(With PTI inputs)
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Republic Day 2019: Few Facts Every Indian Must Know
-
Saturday 26 January , 2019
Republic Day 2019: The Unheard Full Version Of Jana Gana Mana
-
Wednesday 15 August , 2018
Meet These Dedicated Flag Makers of India
-
Friday 25 January , 2019
Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
-
Saturday 26 January , 2019
Mega Discount Sales On Amazon And Flipkart To Discontinue As FDI Rules Arrive
Republic Day 2019: Few Facts Every Indian Must Know
Saturday 26 January , 2019 Republic Day 2019: The Unheard Full Version Of Jana Gana Mana
Wednesday 15 August , 2018 Meet These Dedicated Flag Makers of India
Friday 25 January , 2019 Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
Saturday 26 January , 2019 Mega Discount Sales On Amazon And Flipkart To Discontinue As FDI Rules Arrive
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Republic Day 2019: Top Indian Army Vehicles - Tata Merlin, Royal Enfield & More
- Padma Awards 2019: I'd Consider Ehsaan & Loy as Equal Recipients of This Honour, Says Shankar
- FA Cup: Sanchez Haunts Arsenal as Man United Continue Unbeaten Run
- Music is Dope: Dopamine Plays a Role in The Enjoyment of Tunes
- Kangana Ranaut, Sara Ali Khan, Shilpa Shetty Flaunt Tricolor Trends on Republic Day
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results