Nartaki Natraj, Bharatnatyam Dancer, Becomes First Trans Person to Receive Padma Shri

Trans woman-dancer Nartaki Natraj from Tamil Nadu has been awarded the Padma Shri this year ahead of Republic Day. Born in the temple town of Madurai in Tamil Naidu, the 54-year-old Nartaki Natraj is the first trans person to receive the Padma award.L&T chairman A M Naik, late journalist Kuldip Nayar, late actor Kader Khan, Malayalam movie star Mohanlal and cricketer Gautam Gambhir were among the 112 people who were named on Friday for this year's Padma awards.Folk artist from Chhattisgarh Teejan Bai, Naik and theatre actor from Maharashtra Balwant Moreshwar Purandare and Djibouti President Ismail Omar Guelleh will be honoured with Padma Vibhushan, former comptroller and auditor general V K Shunglu, former union minister Kariya Munda, Akali leader S S Dhindsa were named for Padma Bhushan.Kadar Khan, Gautam Gambhir, dancer and choreographer Prabhu Deva and former diplomat S Jaishankar are also among 94 persons named for Padma Shri.Padma Awards are the highest civilian Awards of the country. The awards, which are announced every year on the eve of Republic day, are given to mark achievements in various disciplines including art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, and the civil services. The Padma Shri is awarded as a recognition of distinguished service in any of those fields.(With PTI inputs)*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.