NASA Celebrated 'Black Friday' in a 'Supermassive Way,' and It Had to Do With Space

Many parts of the world celebrated Black Friday on November 27 as it marked the beginning of the holiday season in the west and countdown to the Christmas festivities.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) also had their fair share of celebration but their focus was not on shopping but one of the most fascinating objects of the space, the black hole. Calling it the Black Hole Friday, the members at the American space agency gave a refresher on the black hole.

Taking to their official Instagram handle, NASA posted a breathtaking picture of the black hole and shared some fundas on one biggest mysteries of outer space.

The long post said that a black hole is “an astronomical object with a gravitational pull so strong that nothing, not even light, can escape it”. It went on to say how its surface is a one-way lane as matter and radiation fall in a black hole but can never escape it.

“A black hole’s surface, called its event horizon, defines the boundary where the velocity needed to escape [is more than] the speed of light, which is the speed limit of the cosmos. Matter and radiation fall in, but they can’t get out,” added the caption.

The post also said that the image portrayed is not real but artist Sophia Dagnello’s concept vision of a tidal disruption event.

Explaining the occurrence, the caption said it happens when a star passes “fatally close to a supermassive black hole”, which then reacts by “launching a jet extending hundreds of thousands of light-years into space.”⁣

For the unversed, Black Friday is celebrated majorly in the United States and other western countries on the Friday that comes after Thanksgiving Day, which falls on a Thursday. The Black Friday is thus observed on the fourth Thursday of November.

People begin their Christmas shopping and all portals and vendors organise sales. Popularly, the day after Thanksgiving has been regarded as the beginning of the US Christmas shopping season since 1952.