WATCH: This is How NASA Astronauts Get Haircut in 'Space Salon' Aboard the ISS

The International Space Station (ISS) currently houses an international crew of seven astronauts and cosmonauts. Working and living outside Earth is a taxing task as the simplest of chores have to be done with utmost care and prudence. Be it going to the bathroom or brushing your teeth, everything has specially designed equipment for assistance. Recently, Matthias Maurer, an ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut currently deputed at the ISS, shared a video of a recurring task that we all do to stay groomed or look fashionable - haircut. Getting a haircut in space is more complicated than you imagine.

The hair strands flying in microgravity can create major problems. Hence, astronauts at the ISS use a specially designed trimmer affixed with a vacuum that sucks hair as soon as they are being cut. The trimmer works with the same concept of space toilets.

In the video, the person doing the job for Maurer is an American astronaut, Raja Chari, who went to the ISS as part of the Artemis Mission. Raja is serving as a colonel in the United States Air Force. He is handling the vacuum hair trimmer while Maurer gets the haircut.

Sharing the video, Maurer, in the caption, wrote, “Step into the space salon, where barber Raja Chari is a man of many talents. Because none of us want hair in our eyes, or even worse, the space station’s systems, our hair clippers come with a vacuum attached. Five stars for this space stylist’s service.”

Take a look:

Step into the space salon where barber @astro_raja is a man of many talents 🚀💈💇‍♂️ Because none of us want hair in our eyes, or – even worse – the @Space_Station systems, our hair clippers come with a vacuum attached. Five stars for this space stylist's service ⭐️😉 #CosmicKiss pic.twitter.com/dDsXHaSgG5— Matthias Maurer (@astro_matthias) December 19, 2021

Both the astronauts in the video arrived on the SpaceX Crew Dragon and will stay for a period of six months. This is the first time that Maurer has visited the International Space Station. The astronaut will be working under the mission “Cosmic Kiss.” The mission aims at performing as many as 35 European experiments. Maurer, on his way to the ISS, was accompanied by NASA astronauts Tom Marshburn, Kayla Barron, and the “space stylist” Raja Chari.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.