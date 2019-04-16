NASA Astronaut Performs Bihu Dance in Space Wearing Traditional Attire

What's #RongaliBihu without song and dance. Here's #NASA astronaut Mike Fincke performing Bihu aboard the International Space Station in 2004.



On April 14, the people of Assam celebrated Bihu, a festival that marks the beginning of a new year for the Assamese.Rongali Bihu, the most important of the Bihus (including Kongali and Bhogali Bihu later in the year), marks not just the new year but also the coming of Spring and is the chief festival of Assam. It is celebrated with a special Bihu dance that the Assamese perform.So infectious is the energy of the joyous yet elegant dance that it seems to have reached outer space too!A video of NASA astronaut Col. Mike Fincke has been going viral on social media. In it, the astronaut can be seen performing the traditional fold dance in zero gravity in space!The video was posted on Twitter Anupam Bordoloi who posted it with the caption, "What's #RongaliBihu without song and dance. Here's #NASA astronaut Mike Fincke performing Bihu aboard the International Space Station in 2004".Fincke was married to an Assamese-origin woman by the name of Renita Saikia, also an astronaut at NASA.In the video, Fincke can be seen performing the steps of the dance even as his body floats in zero gravity inside the International Space Station. He even managed to wear a traditional red and white cloth (gamosha) that is district to Assam to celebrate the occasion.The cute video has been garnering a lot of praise on social media with many hailing the first Bihu performance in space.