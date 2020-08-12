NASA Astronaut Shares Mesmerizing Photos of the Galapagos Islands Taken from Space

NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy shared the mesmerising photos of the Galapagos Islands on his twitter handle. Astronauts have captured the iconic view of the island from more than 200 miles above our Earth. Galapagos Islands are a group of volcanic islands that lie in the Pacific Ocean and are part of Ecuador.

Along with the images, Cassidy wrote, “Beautiful pass over the Galapagos Islands today!”

Netizens are left spellbound with the pictures. The post has got more than 5k likes and tons of comments.

A user replied to the tweet, “Beautiful capture. And the island reminds me of Darwin's finches”.

Another user said, “Incredible, you can see the detail of the volcano and its crater rising from the ocean”.

According to NASA, Cassidy and two Russian cosmonauts, Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner went on their mission on Soyuz MS-16 spacecraft in April 2020. The pictures are clicked by the astronaut, currently living aboard the International Space Station.

Earlier, astronaut Colonel Doug Hurley shared an image of the Earth taken from the space and wrote “Our beautiful Blue Marble”.