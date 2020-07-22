NASA Astronaut Shares Mesmerizing View of Lightning Striking the Earth from Space

National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) astronaut Bob Behnken, who recently went to space in the Crew Dragon mission by SpaceX, has shared a stunning video of lightning.

The video which has perhaps been shot from space shows gorgeous purple fringes, which makes it look like no less than a dream.

The clip, which has been shared by Bob on Twitter, has already taken the portal by a storm. Captioning the short clip, he said, "Lightning from above. The violet fringes are mesmerizing."

Lightning from above. The violet fringes are mesmerizing. pic.twitter.com/eLCGMTbfTY — Bob Behnken (@AstroBehnken) July 21, 2020

In the nine-seconds video, one can see violet fringes peeping on and off through the moving dark clouds.

Within less than a day of being shared, the clip has managed to get over 76 thousand views and more than six thousand likes.

Twitterati has also not shied away from expressing their views about the magical video.

A user quoted renowned writer Ernest Hemingway as her reaction to the post. She said, “This was a big storm and he might as well enjoy it. It was ruining everything, but you might as well enjoy it. #Hemingway"

“This was a big storm and he might as well enjoy it. It was ruining everything, but you might as well enjoy it." #Hemingway ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/bbQtT1FGUt — venus ‍♀️ (@venus47203379) July 22, 2020

Some other people who were also mesmerised by the video wrote:

This is so good! ✨ — ᴍᴏɪɴ. (@HolyMoin) July 22, 2020

So pretty and peaceful I would love to go to space but I would back out because I would start freaking out from heights — Katelyn Marshall (@Kate_Marshall00) July 21, 2020

That’s amazing bob thanks for posting How’s things up there after yest space walk and prep work — Lord Stephen Connor (@sierracharley60) July 22, 2020

Another person was hit by nostalgia as he reacted to the video.

He said, "I've loved thunderstorms since I was a small child. I would watch from the window, and cry when they stopped! I've been lucky enough to see some amazing storms, including experiencing a ground strike less than a mile away (bit too close TBH!), but the view from space beats all!"