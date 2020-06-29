NASA Astronaut Shares Photo Capturing Boundary Between Day and Night on Earth in One Frame

It was on May 31, 2020, when commercial firm SpaceX launched its Crew Dragon spacecraft with two astronauts from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). In its historic mission, Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley from NASA boarded the mission to the International Space Station (ISS).







Ever since the duo reached the ISS, they have been sharing images of the Earth as seen from outer space. In his latest tweet, Behnken has shared an image of the Earth showing the intermingling of the day and night, as seen from space.







“My favorite views of our planet that capture the boundary between night and day,” he captioned the image.







My favorite views of our planet that capture the boundary between night and day. pic.twitter.com/Jo3tYH8s9E — Bob Behnken (@AstroBehnken) June 28, 2020





Since shared, the tweet has been liked 41 thousand times, with more than five thousand retweets. Netizens have been mesmerized with the amazing capture showing nature's beauty. A user wrote, “Thank you for sharing, I've only gotten to see them from a plane flying, these are great shots! Keep sharing!”







Thank you for sharing, I've only gotten to see them from a plane flying, these are great shots! Keep sharing! — *Tracey Richardson* (@Tracey_san) June 28, 2020

Author Todd Mitchem also tweeted on the image, writing, “Be honest. Is it flat?”







Be honest. Is it flat? — Todd Mitchem (@ToddMitchem) June 29, 2020

A user also ended up asking the astronaut about their schedule, writing, “How do you adjust to space time and body clock along with seeing so many sunsets in a 24-hour period.” Replying to this, another netizen wrote, “There's no parents in space, therefore no bedtime in space, astronauts can stay up as late as they want.”







How to you adjust to space time and body clock along with seeing so many sunsets in a 24 hour period. — Chrissie aka crazy cat woman! (@Gp74Moto) June 28, 2020



