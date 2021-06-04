NASA Astronaut Shares Spectacular Photo of Himalayas from International Space Station, Wows Twitter

NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei shared a mesmerising picture of the Himalayas taken from the International Space Station on June 2. Posting the picture on his Twitter account, Hei expressed his awe with the Himalayan view he was enjoying from the ISS. He wrote in his tweet that he could not get enough views like that. Enchanted by the picture, Twitter users reacted to Hei’s tweet saying that the view was majestic.

In the picture, the snow-covered Himalayan range can be seen very clearly. Bright sunlight is falling on the mountains, which look tiny from the International Space Station, forming light and shadow patches. In the lower part of the image, a cloud can be seen hovering over the mountains. A solar panel of the International Space Station is also visible in the upper part of the image.

Somewhere on a clear, bright day in the Himalayas. I can’t get enough views like this. pic.twitter.com/1QNylAIqAF— Mark T. Vande Hei (@Astro_Sabot) June 2, 2021

One user wrote that the Himalayas have their own way to touch a person’s soul. In another reply, a Kashmiri user invited Hei to the Indian union territory saying they would treat him with Kashmiri delicacies. The picture made another Twitter user want to get a nitrogen ice cream.

Here is how netizens reacted to the captivating picture:

Truly marvelous and can’t agree more. Views such as these can’t be counted as enough. Speaking from my journey on ground, the #Himalayas have their own way to touch our soul. #OneMoreStep #onemorestepbook— CSK (ChandraSheKar, Ph.D) (@csk_speaks) June 4, 2021

Hallo Mark 🙂*Wow… What an impressive and refreshing photograph… Thanks for sharing.It's almost yummy to me and it makes me wish to get a nitrogen ice cream ^^ I'm still indecisive regarding its flavo(u)r. Oh yes: diabolo iceberg! ^^— Anthony Challier (@anthonychallier) June 2, 2021

Such a beautiful picture,, I must be waving at you from earth!!— Rajiv Chaubey (Get your jab) (@Rajiv_chaubey) June 3, 2021

Thank You for clicking this snap. Himalaya & My Country, India, both are stunning. When you are back stay with us in our Kashmir & we will treat you with Kashmiri Delicacies & Khawa!!— Sachin (@IndiiYogi) June 3, 2021

I wished for such a view couple of days back and there you are. Thank you dear🙏👍👌💐— A.Ponnappan Pillai (@ponnappanpillai) June 4, 2021

Hei is on a NASA mission Expedition 65 and working as a Flight Engineer on the International Space Station.

There are seven astronauts on the International Space Station right now, who keep posting beautiful pictures of Earth from space every once in a while on their Twitter accounts. On the same day, another NASA astronaut Shane Kimbrough posted a stunning picture of the city Turin in Italy. Sharing the night view that showed lit roads and homes, Kimbrough wished the city good night in Italian, “Buona Notte Italia!”

Turin, Italy – a city with rich history and culture in northern Italy is easy to spot from @Space_Station. Buona Notte Italia! pic.twitter.com/omftGKHoOZ— Shane Kimbrough (@astro_kimbrough) June 1, 2021

Hei, alongside Russian astronauts Oleg Novitsky and Pyotr Dubrov, launched for space in the Soyuz MS-18 crew ship on April 9 from Kazakhstan. The mission is expected to end in October 2021.

