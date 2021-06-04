buzz

NASA Astronaut Shares Spectacular Photo of Himalayas from International Space Station, Wows Twitter
NASA Astronaut Shares Spectacular Photo of Himalayas from International Space Station, Wows Twitter

The pictures received many appreciative comments on the internet. Several netizens reacted positively. (Credit: @Astro_Sabot/Twitter)

Mark Vande Hei is on a NASA mission Expedition 65 and working as a Flight Engineer on the International Space Station.

NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei shared a mesmerising picture of the Himalayas taken from the International Space Station on June 2. Posting the picture on his Twitter account, Hei expressed his awe with the Himalayan view he was enjoying from the ISS. He wrote in his tweet that he could not get enough views like that. Enchanted by the picture, Twitter users reacted to Hei’s tweet saying that the view was majestic.

In the picture, the snow-covered Himalayan range can be seen very clearly. Bright sunlight is falling on the mountains, which look tiny from the International Space Station, forming light and shadow patches. In the lower part of the image, a cloud can be seen hovering over the mountains. A solar panel of the International Space Station is also visible in the upper part of the image.

One user wrote that the Himalayas have their own way to touch a person’s soul. In another reply, a Kashmiri user invited Hei to the Indian union territory saying they would treat him with Kashmiri delicacies. The picture made another Twitter user want to get a nitrogen ice cream.

Here is how netizens reacted to the captivating picture:

Hei is on a NASA mission Expedition 65 and working as a Flight Engineer on the International Space Station.

There are seven astronauts on the International Space Station right now, who keep posting beautiful pictures of Earth from space every once in a while on their Twitter accounts. On the same day, another NASA astronaut Shane Kimbrough posted a stunning picture of the city Turin in Italy. Sharing the night view that showed lit roads and homes, Kimbrough wished the city good night in Italian, “Buona Notte Italia!”

Hei, alongside Russian astronauts Oleg Novitsky and Pyotr Dubrov, launched for space in the Soyuz MS-18 crew ship on April 9 from Kazakhstan. The mission is expected to end in October 2021.

first published:June 04, 2021, 13:29 IST