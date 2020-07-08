NASA Astronaut Shares Stunning Photos of 'Natural Fireworks' from Comet Neowise in Space

Ever wondered how a comet looks up in the sky? The light show is sure to beat any man made show that we witness on earth. Now this visual delight can be experienced with the help of images shared by astronauts at the International Space Station (ISS).





NASA astronaut Bob Behnken shared some magnificent pictures of the comet Neowise or C/2020 F3 on July 6.

He wrote, “Last night's fireworks, for real. Because Science. #NEOWISE #comet.”







The natural fireworks came just after Americans celebrated their Independence Day on 4th of July with their fair share of fireworks.

According to online portal Space, the Neowise comet streaker was first spotted in the month of March. While it appeared faded before, the comet is appearing brighter with time.







A colleague of Behnken, Ivan Vagner also captured the comet in all its glory.







На следующем витке попробовал чуть ближе сфотографировать самую яркую за последние 7 лет комету C/2020 F3 (NEOWISE).



Довольно хорошо видно ее хвост из космоса, с борта Международной космической станции!#МКС #комета #NEOWISE pic.twitter.com/zo7INtT01l — Ivan Vagner (@ivan_mks63) July 4, 2020





During the next revolution I tried to capture the C/2020 F3 (NEOWISE) comet a bit closer, the brightest one over the last 7 years.



Its tail is quite clearly visible from the @Space_Station!#ISS #comet #NEOWISE pic.twitter.com/FnWkCummD6 — Ivan Vagner (@ivan_mks63) July 4, 2020

The dazzling bright tail of the comet glows in contrast with the pitch black sky in the pictures.







Skygazers from earth may have difficulty in spotting the comet with bare eyes. But a good pair of binoculars might help in accurately capturing the beautiful spectacle from any location on earth.







As per the report, Neowise will keep getting brighter throughout the month of July. It will dazzle the brightest on July 22 when the comet comes the closest to our planet. As both Behnken and Vagner will be remaining aboard the ISS, we can expect them to catch more breathtaking pictures of the comet.





