NASA Astronauts Aboard International Space Center Tune In to Watch Biden-Harris Inauguration

It was not just Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez who joined the Inauguration Day 2021 of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris in the US on Wednesday, but members from the International Space Station (ISS) too expressed their joy for the new government. The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) astronauts from Expedition 64, who are currently stationed at ISS, also tuned in to watch the oath taking ceremony of the 46th President of the US.

Astronauts Shannon Walker, Victor JGlover Jr, Kate Rubins and Michael SHopkins spoke during the Celebrating America Primetime Special on CNN news channel on January 20. American Microbiologist and NASA astronaut Kate Rubins told CNN that it is an honour for them to celebrate America as they unite for a historic inaugural tradition that spans more than two centuries. Rubins further mentioned that her team is working with international partners to find new scientific breakthroughs from improved vaccines to safer drinking water to help people all over the world. And they too are celebrating two decades of global cooperation and space.

From the Intl Space Station! pic.twitter.com/QmvRIbVBH0 — lisa mirando (@LisaMirandoCNN) January 21, 2021

The swearing-in ceremony of Biden andHarris was a star-studded affair,from pop artist Lady Gaga singing the American national anthem to Latin-American icon JLo performing a patriotic medley. American poet Amanda Gorman recited a message of unity and strength at the Capitol Hill building. The 22-year-old became the youngest poet to recite at a presidential inauguration. Amanda’s poem was also inspired by the violence that took place at the Capitol Hill building earlier this month when former US President Donald Trump’s supporters stormed the historic place to hamper Congress from validatingBiden’s election victory.

Speaking to CNN, Amanda said that over the past few years, Americans have witnessed the way in which the power of words has been violated and misappropriated. Taking this as her inspiration, Amanda said that she wanted to reclaim poetry as that site in which people can re-purify, re-sanctify, not only the Capitol building that was violated, but the power of words and invest that in kind of the highest office of the land.

Biden and Harris’ swearing-in ceremony was also attended by former US presidents Barack Obama, George W Bush, and Bill Clinton. However, Donald Trump was missing in action as he along with his wife Melania Trump flew to Florida in Air Force One just ahead of the ceremony. Former US Vice President Mike Pence, however, was in attendance at the inauguration ceremony.