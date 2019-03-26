LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
3-min read

NASA Cancels First All-Female Spacewalk Owing to Lack of Spacesuit in Woman's Size

The historic all-women female spacewalk which was scheduled this month may not be happening after all.

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:March 26, 2019, 8:50 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
NASA Cancels First All-Female Spacewalk Owing to Lack of Spacesuit in Woman's Size
The historic all-women female spacewalk which was scheduled this month may not be happening after all.
Loading...
Earlier this month, NASA announced that the universe's first-ever all-female spacewalk would be happening on 29 March.

This first-all female spacewalk was set to be performed by American astronauts Anne McClain and Christina Koch at the International Space Station. However, this historic breaking the glass-ceiling moment now stands cancelled - due to a shortage of outerwear for a female astronaut.

In a press release, that " mission managers decided to adjust the assignments, due in part to spacesuit availability on the station. McClain learned during her first spacewalk that a medium-size hard upper torso – essentially the shirt of the spacesuit – fits her best. Because only one medium-size torso can be made ready by Friday, March 29, Koch will wear it."

A spacewalk is an expedition astronaut perform where they conduct work outside a space shuttle, such as repairs or observations, so the spacesuit is definitely a very important factor.

McClain shared images of her last spacewalk on Twitter.




The spacesuits aboard the ISS are in fact assemblies of several parts put together as best adapted to each astronaut's body, explained Brandi Dean, spokeswoman of the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas where American astronauts are based.

She said two upper parts in each of the three available spacesuit sizes are currently held at the ISS: medium, large and extra large.

Spacesuit sizes are not an easy taskSpace.com, finds, owing to factors like since microgravity which can makes you taller. McClain tweeted this month that she was 2 inch taller than when she launched.

However, while this is a valid enough reason, Netizens are miffed that NASA didn't keep this in mind, where this adjustment would probably have worked out better if an alternative spacesuit could be designed in lesser time.






















More than 500 people have been into space, but only 11% have been women, found a Reuters report.

March also marks Women's History Month, but the sky may be the limit for women for now.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram