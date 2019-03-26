NASA Cancels First All-Female Spacewalk Owing to Lack of Spacesuit in Woman's Size
The historic all-women female spacewalk which was scheduled this month may not be happening after all.
This first-all female spacewalk was set to be performed by American astronauts Anne McClain and Christina Koch at the International Space Station. However, this historic breaking the glass-ceiling moment now stands cancelled - due to a shortage of outerwear for a female astronaut.
In a press release, that " mission managers decided to adjust the assignments, due in part to spacesuit availability on the station. McClain learned during her first spacewalk that a medium-size hard upper torso – essentially the shirt of the spacesuit – fits her best. Because only one medium-size torso can be made ready by Friday, March 29, Koch will wear it."
A spacewalk is an expedition astronaut perform where they conduct work outside a space shuttle, such as repairs or observations, so the spacesuit is definitely a very important factor.
McClain shared images of her last spacewalk on Twitter.
Some more shots of the #spacewalk on Friday – was privileged to work with my friend and colleague @NASA_Astronauts @AstroHague pic.twitter.com/KueUo7HXFm— Anne McClain (@AstroAnnimal) March 25, 2019
The spacesuits aboard the ISS are in fact assemblies of several parts put together as best adapted to each astronaut's body, explained Brandi Dean, spokeswoman of the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas where American astronauts are based.
She said two upper parts in each of the three available spacesuit sizes are currently held at the ISS: medium, large and extra large.
Spacesuit sizes are not an easy taskSpace.com, finds, owing to factors like since microgravity which can makes you taller. McClain tweeted this month that she was 2 inch taller than when she launched.
However, while this is a valid enough reason, Netizens are miffed that NASA didn't keep this in mind, where this adjustment would probably have worked out better if an alternative spacesuit could be designed in lesser time.
Looks like @NASA needs to read “Invisible Women: Data Bias in a World Designed For Men” by @CCriadoPerez. If they had, they would have been able to execute the spacewalk plan.— Sara B (@VelvetBarracuda) March 25, 2019
Well that sucks. :-( It's also really interesting to me that they wouldn't have known that before. My understanding is that they do really exhaustive training on the ground in matching gear. I suppose there's no replacement for zero-g, but sizing seems like something you'd know?— That's right, Taylor Dane (@DoucheHooligan) March 25, 2019
Hang on. Aren't there possible emergencies on the ISS that would require everyone to have a space suit at the same time?— Adrian Bowyer (@adrianbowyer) March 25, 2019
She 'learns medium size fits her best'...— Vadius6 (@Vadius62) March 26, 2019
Either they elaborate...or the memes start flowing.
How do they only last minute learn someone's size in an industry based on precise measurements!? Watch Hidden Figures. This isn't about the capability of women. Something is off here!
I realize there is more to it than just *NASA did a geNDER BIAS* but it still gave me the same sinking feeling that I've gotten every time a job didn't have enough small uniforms in stock and I got stuck working in clothes 3+ sizes too big— Natalie (@ohcodinglady) March 26, 2019
The internet demands a statement from the individuals responsible for the supply of medium-size hard upper spacesuit torsos. https://t.co/jwdjEQnu1F— Dave Mosher (@DaveMosher) March 25, 2019
I'm suuper disappointed about the all-woman spacewalk not happening as scheduled this Friday but I'm also super supportive of astronauts having the authority to say "I would be safer using a different piece of equipment." An all-woman spacewalk WILL eventually happen. https://t.co/LRob2RHvxq— Emily Lakdawalla (@elakdawalla) March 25, 2019
More than 500 people have been into space, but only 11% have been women, found a Reuters report.
March also marks Women's History Month, but the sky may be the limit for women for now.
