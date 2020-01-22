Take the pledge to vote

NASA Captures Icy Mars Crater Over a Period of 6 Years, Here's What it Looks Like

The images show an icy Mars crater and how has it changed over six Martian years.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 22, 2020, 3:40 PM IST
Photo: University of Arizona

The universe is filled with phenomenons that are still left unknown to the human race. However, the scientists try to capture as much as they can through cameras and satellites. The National Aeronautical Space Administration (NASA) has now released new pictures of one such phenomenon, which is sure to leave you amazed. The images show an icy Mars crater and how has it changed over six Martian years. The spectacular vision was captured by the HiRISE camera, which is onboard the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO).

The images were released by the University of Arizona, showing an impact crater on the north polar ice cap, which contains an icy deposit on the crater floor.

NMRO is in-charge of monitoring InSight’s landing site in the Elysium Planitia region of Mars. It also tracks any changes to the surface of the planet. The track has been on-record for 6 Martian Years now (1 Martian Year = 687 Earth days)

The images captured by HiRISE camera show the floor of the impact crater having icy deposits and how these changes over time, including shrinking, expanding, and changing shape or surface texture year after year. The GIF released shows the changes made in the years, captured in February 2008, August 2010, July 2012, February 2016, January 2018, and December 2019.

This also establishes the fact that Mars is far from the claim of being a stable planet. As NASA has future projects of human exploration of NASA into consideration, the new study makes it more interesting for scientists to dig deeper.

