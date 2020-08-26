NASA Celebrates 15 Years of Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter, Shares Incredible Photos on Twitter

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) celebrated 15 years of Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter(MRO) on August 12.

NASA took to twitter to share close up images of Mars, taken by the MRO. Ever since the orbiter was launched, it has been taking breathtaking images of the Red Planet.

It has captured dramatic scenes of nature: tumbling avalanches, skyscraping dust devils, and other features of a changing landscape. The orbiter captures pictures using three cameras- The Mars Color Imager (MARCI) with a fisheye lens with which a daily global view feed is generated, the Context Camera (CTX) provides black-and-white terrain shots with a range of 19 miles and the High-Resolution Imaging Science Experiment (HiRISE) camera.

“Beautiful Mars! Our Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter launched 15 years ago today to study the Red Planet’s atmosphere, weather, subsurface water, and more. But the mission might best be known for the images sent by its @HiRISE camera,” the caption read

This is how people reacted:

I wish I could go there . Way more peaceful then here on earth — DVD (@donaldson_dvd) August 12, 2020

Imagine telling someone 100 years ago that we would send probes to Martian orbit take color photos and beam them back in high resolution. — Leon Gold (@LeonGold42) August 13, 2020

