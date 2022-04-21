NASA Celebrates Hubble's 32nd Birthday with Stunning Galaxy Group Image

NASA’s Hubble Telescope is celebrating its 32nd anniversary this year and it is being celebrated with a stunning look at an unusual close-knit collection of five galaxies, which is called The Hickson Compact Group 40. NASA has shared a video along with a picture of five galaxies, which would eventually merge into one after a massive collision. “Explore this beautiful image of a galaxy group named Hickson Compact Group 40 with Hubble’s senior project scientist, Dr. Jennifer Wiseman,” read the caption of the video. NASA, in a blog post, said that it is celebrating the Hubble Space Telescope’s 32nd birthday with a stunning look at this unusual close-knit collection of five galaxies. “This menagerie includes three spiral-shaped galaxies, an elliptical galaxy, and a lenticular (lens-like) galaxy. Somehow, these different galaxies crossed paths in their evolution to create an exceptionally crowded and eclectic galaxy sampler,” reads the blog post.

Take a tour through Hubble’s 32nd anniversary image! ✨ Explore this beautiful image of a galaxy group named Hickson Compact Group 40 with Hubble’s senior project scientist, Dr. Jennifer Wiseman. Learn more: https://t.co/2NUBgheMgP pic.twitter.com/QCpIdqNedw — Hubble (@NASAHubble) April 20, 2022

The powerful telescope has provided astronomers and space enthusiasts with some of the spectacular images from space for more than three decades. Some of the groundbreaking scientific discoveries and iconic images of space have been credited to Hubble which has made a million observations and provided data to the astronomers who have used it to write more than 19,000 peer-reviewed scientific publications.

Paul Hickson of the University of British Columbia, Vancouver, Canada, in a blog post by NASA said, “I remember seeing this on a sky survey and saying, ‘wow look at that! All that I was using at the time was a big plastic ruler and a magnifying glass while looking over sky survey prints.”

The telescope was developed as a partnership between the United States space program and the European Space Agency (ESA). The telescope orbits 547 kilometers above Earth’s surface, and gazes outward into space. Beyond the distorting effects of the Earth’s atmosphere, which clouds the starlight and blocks some crucial wavelengths of light from reaching the ground, Hubble’s clear vision has provided scientists with some revealing images and greater understanding of our universe. This unique position of Hubble has allowed it to observe astronomical objects and unique phenomena more consistently and with better clarity than any telescope from ground-based observatories on Earth.

