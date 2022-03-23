NASA Confirms 5,000 Planets Beyond Our Solar System, Here's What They Sound Like

In a landmark discovery, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has discovered more than 5000 planets beyond our solar system. According to the American space agency, it recently discovered a batch of 65 exoplanets on March 21. These are the planets that are present outside our immediate solar family and have been now added to the NASA Exoplanet Archive. The science lead for the archive and a research scientist with the NASA Exoplanet Science Institute at Caltech in Pasadena, Jessie Christiansen talked about the discovery and said that “It’s not just a number.” He claimed that each of the discovered planets is “brand-new” and is a “new world”. Christiansen also stated that there is hardly any information available on the new planets.

You can now watch them in 360 degree and listen to what they sound like. Watch and listen to the animation and sonification:

So far, NASA has confirmed discoveries of total 5,005 exoplanets. These, according to NASA, include small and rocky planets that are similar to the Earth. Some of these are gas giants that can be can be even greater than Jupiter in size. Others are “super-Earths” bigger than our own rocky world while some are described as “mini-Neptunes” by NASA.

Researchers had first observed ‘strange new worlds’ orbiting an unknown star back in 1992. The star was later known to be a type of Neutron star known as pulsar. It was a spinning stellar corpse that pulses with milliseconds bursts of searing radiation. Scientists measured the slight changes in the timing of the pulses that enabled them to reveal planets in orbit around the pulsar.

As per Alexander Wolszczan, lead author of the paper that unveiled the first three exoplanets, finding a planet around a neutron star meant that more could be found “basically everywhere.” With the use of Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) scientists have been able to discover new planets. However, more powerful next-generation telescopes like the James Webb Space Telescope are likely to be more efficient in making such discoveries. By capturing light from the atmospheres of exoplanets, the telescope will help determine if they are habitable or not.

