NASA Detects the 1000th Near Earth Asteroid Within Colliding Distance

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) constantly and keenly observes Near-earth Objects (NEO) through its Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), Pasadena. Recently, the observatory-cum-laboratory tracked the 1000th near-earth asteroid (NEA), named ‘2021 PJ1,’ as it passed Earth at a distance of 1.7 million kilometres.

The asteroid detected was small in size, making it difficult for the radar to track it. “We couldn’t obtain 2021 PJ1’s radar imagery due to its size. However, even at a distance of million miles, the planetary radar detected it with precise velocity,” said Lance Benner, NASA scientist leading the program.

Locating NEA and NEO is crucial since the data of these fast-moving objects collected by JPL helped track these asteroids for centuries and assisted in predicting if an asteroid will hit Earth or will just pass by.

The asteroid radar research program was initiated in 1968 to keep track of such objects. Some NEOs detected by JPL are so huge that they have the potential to destroy life on Earth as they did 66 million years ago when an asteroid wiped out Dinosaurs. The crater formed by the asteroid still exists and is called the Chicxulub crater.

Recently, NASA detected a 1.4-kilometre wide asteroid and listed the asteroid as potentially hazardous. The asteroid was moving at a speed of 94,208 kilometres per hour. Even though it poses no threat to Earth this time, the asteroid will pass the planet again in 2063, according to JPL’s calculations.

Most of these asteroids are detected and observed using the telescope placed at Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico before being decommissioned in 2020. Further, the detection hardware also includes fourteen antennas at the Canberra Deep Space Communication Complex.

