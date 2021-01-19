NASA Discovers New Planet 1300 Light Years Away. Fans Think BTS and Ariana Grande Found It First

It seems like netizens have discovered the planet where K-pop stars film their music videos, after a tweet posted a bot generated photos of the planet named TOI 1338 b. The tweet posted on January 17, 2021 by user @paintwater_boba shared three pictures of the planet that was discovered by a 17-year-old high school student interning at National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) in 2019.

The pictures imagined the planet in a bubblegum pink color with hints of turquoise and lavender shades. The planet also looked as if it had been painted with light watercolors. This tweet went on to garner 60,27,000 likes on the microblogging site. In the following tweet, it is also mentioned that the pictures are created by a bot and are not the actual images of the planet. Among stars, bot created the images according to a tweet that was mentioned in the comments.

The generated pictures posted in the tweet has prompted many K-pop fans to reimagine the planet as the location where their favorite music artists might reside.

One fan of South Korean music fan quote tweeted it with a video of South Korean Japanese girl group, Iz*One.

While a BTS fan compared the planet’s pictures to the album art of one their songs titled Heartbeat. The album art was part of BTS’s festa edition songs that came out in 2019.

tell me why this looks like BTS World’s planet on the cover art :o https://t.co/Mcp46tFFiS pic.twitter.com/ULwxJMzRCh — tony⁷☀️ (@lifegoesevenn) January 18, 2021

A few fans were also reminded of BTS group member Jin’s concept room for their latest album BE. The aesthetics matched that of the TOI 1338 b.

The planet also reminded some of K-pop group TXT’s Blue Hour music video.

While for some, the moment they zoomed in to the planet, they found their favourite K-pop group Seventeen.

Another fan wrote that probably NASA found the planet from where South Korean rapper Taeyong comes.

so they finally found the planet taeyong's from https://t.co/3EJN90Ss2s pic.twitter.com/TSWv84HWXZ — lulek (@karinasrose) January 17, 2021

Besides reminding netizens of Korean pop stars, the planet also reminded some of the Transgender flag colours.

new planet said trans rights god I love those colors https://t.co/AFGWWqoNNH — gay person (@_techniker) January 18, 2021

This user was reminded of a fancy candy as they saw the pictures of the planet.

so they finally found the planet taeyong's from https://t.co/3EJN90Ss2s pic.twitter.com/TSWv84HWXZ — lulek (@karinasrose) January 17, 2021

Ariana Grande fans claimed that the artist discovered the planet first when she filmed the God is a Woman music video in 2018. Take a look yourself:

According to NASA, Wolf Cukier joined NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland, as a summer intern after he finished his junior year at Scarsdale High School in New York in 2019. The teenager’s job was to examine variations in star brightness captured by the American space agency’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) and upload it to the Planet Hunters TESS citizen science project. It was during this project that Wolf discovered the planet which is now called TOI 1338 b situated 1,300 light years away from Earth.