NASA Discovers Saturn's Moon is Drifting Away 100 Times Faster than Previously Thought

Ever look at the moon in the night sky and think, 'It seems smaller than before?'

Your assumption is scientifically true: Every year the moon gets a little farther away from earth. While the distance is actually tiny(1.5 inches) compared to how vast space is, noticing the difference with bare eyes is also impossible.

Saturn's moon, however, is drifting away much faster than was previously thought. In fact, it's drifting away about a hundred times faster than NASA had predicted.

NASA scientists recently discovered from data from NASA's Cassini spacecraft found that Saturn's moon, Titan drifting a hundred times faster than previously understood — about 4 inches (11 centimeters) per year.

These findings may help address an age old question about when Saturn's rings were formed.While scientists know that Saturn formed 4.6 billion years ago in the early days of the solar system, the planet's rings and its system of more than 80 moons formed still remain uncertain. Titan is currently 759,000 miles (1.2 million kilometers) from Saturn.

The new revised rate of Titan's drift suggests that the moon was originally much closer to Saturn at the beginning, which also means that the whole system expanded more quickly than previously believed.

"This result brings an important new piece of the puzzle for the highly debated question of the age of the Saturn system and how its moons formed," said Valery Lainey, lead author of the work published June 8 in Nature Astronomy. He conducted the research as a scientist at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California before joining the Paris Observatory at PSL University.

"By using two completely different datasets, we obtained results that are in full agreement, and also in agreement with Jim Fuller's theory, which predicted a much faster migration of Titan," said co-author Paolo Tortora, of Italy's University of Bologna. Tortora is a member of the Cassini Radio Science team and worked on the research with the support of the Italian Space Agency.