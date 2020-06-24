NASA Discovers Youngest Hot Jupiter Planet, May Give Insight into Formation of Exotic world

The universe is ever-expanding. Now, in the latest discovery, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) scientists have found a new planet which was formed recently.

Named as HIP 67522, the young planet is a G0-type star located in the Centaurus constellation. It is also known by other names, including HD 120411, 2MASS J13500627-4050090 and TYC 7794-2268-1, and is located around 417 light-years away from us.

The planet is said to be formed just 17 million years ago, and is a part of Scorpius-Centaurus association, a young group of stars. The planet is 10 times the diameter of Earth in size, making it similar to Jupiter. It revolves around the star once every 7 days.

The planet was first captured by NASA's Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) and spotted by University of Texas-based astronomer Aaron Rizzuto and his team.

The study was published in The Astronomical Journal and stated that the young hot Jupiter is an ideal planet for “transmission spectroscopy and radial velocity follow-up studies."

In a NASA press release, Rizzuto mentioned that the discovery of this planet will be helpful in knowing more about the solar system and its history.

"But we will never know how unique or how common our solar system is unless we're out there looking for exoplanets," he mentioned. He also revealed that exoplanet scientists are trying to find out our solar system’s role in the planet formation in the universe.