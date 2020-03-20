NASA Does a Desi Jugaad, Fixes Mars Lander by Hitting it With a Shovel

Indians are known around the world for their “jugaad” tactics. We follow the simplest tricks to make things work – shut a computer if it shows a problem or hit a remote if the battery goes weak. We all have been there, done that!

But can you ever imagine an international space agency like NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration) following this way? Well, it actually happened!







As surprising as it may sound, NASA has recently fixed one of its probes by hitting it with a shovel. The space agency announced the news in an official tweet, confirming the success.







“A bit of good news from #Mars: our new approach of using the robotic arm to push the mole appears to be working!” the tweet read.







A bit of good news from #Mars: our new approach of using the robotic arm to push the mole appears to be working! The teams @NASAJPL/@DLR_en are excited to see the images and plan to continue this approach over the next few weeks. 💪 #SaveTheMole



— NASA InSight (@NASAInSight) March 13, 2020





The problem with the Mars lander began when a heat probe (mole) couldn’t dig a hole on the surface, as planned last year. This is because the probe needs friction to burrow the soil, but it lacked it, as informed by NASA in a statement.







About half an hour between these before-and-after context photos. The mole's actual movement took place over just a couple minutes of hammering (a total of 25 hammer strokes, plus the push from my arm). — NASA InSight (@NASAInSight) March 13, 2020

The team is now planning to get an idea about the heat under the surface of the red planet.







Well, the simple experiment just proves one thing. No matter how million-dollar budget agency you are, sometimes even the most advanced technology fails to achieve what “jugaad” can do!