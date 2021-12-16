NASA Finds ‘Leak’ in Supermassive Black Hole in Milky Way Galaxy

The Hubble Space Telescope has aided in the discovery of circumstantial evidence that our Milky Way’s central black hole is leaking. It hasn’t photographed it but has assisted in the discovery of circumstantial evidence that it is still pushing feebly into a massive hydrogen cloud and then splattering, like a hose aiming into a pile of sand. This supermassive black hole appears to still have the remnants of a blowtorch-like jet, which could be thousands of years old. X-rays discovered by NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory and radio waves detected by the Jansky Very Large Array observatory in Socorro, New Mexico, provided evidence for a stubby southern jet near the black hole in 2013. This jet looks to be colliding with gas around the black hole as well.

Several researchers that have been digging into leak, and recently published a study of it in the Astrophysical Journal detail that the black hole, which has a mass of 4.1 million Suns, is also not a sleeping monster. In fact, stars and gas clouds fall into it on a regular basis. Multiwavelength studies from a range of telescopes reveal the black hole burps out mini-jets every time it swallows something substantial, like a gas cloud, suggesting the black hole is dynamically changing. Gerard Cecil, one of the study’s authors, wrote in the journal that “the central black hole is dynamically variable and is currently powered down.”

Hubble and other telescopes had already discovered evidence that the Milky Way’s black hole experienced an outburst roughly 2-4 million years ago. It was powerful enough to make an enormous pair of gamma-ray-emitting bubbles tower above our galaxy. Meanwhile, scientists are looking towards similar galaxies found beyond the Milky Way’s edge to understand more about how supermassive black holes work and the impact they might have on the galaxies that have formed around them. They also believe that in the future, the mini-jets that the blackhole burps could spread along with a larger outburst further out than it already is.

