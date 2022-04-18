NASA Finds 'Rapidly Growing Black Hole' Which Can Help Understand the Universe

National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has found evidence of a “rapidly growing black hole," which, for a long time was considered a “missing link." Data from the agency’s Hubble space telescope claimed that the astronauts discovered the “monster" body that was formed around 750 million years after the Big Bang. “Until now, the monster, nicknamed GNz7q, had been lurking unnoticed in one of the best-studied areas of the night sky, the Great Observatories Origins Deep Survey-North (GOODS-North) field. The team obtained evidence that GNz7q is a newly formed black hole. Hubble found a compact source of ultraviolet (UV) and infrared light. This couldn’t be caused by emission from galaxies, but is consistent with the radiation expected from materials that are falling onto a black hole," NASA said.

Seiji Fujimoto, an astronomer at the Niels Bohr Institute of the University of Copenhagen, in a press release by NASA explained, “Our analysis suggests that GNz7q is the first example of a rapidly growing black hole in the dusty core of a starburst galaxy at an epoch close to the earliest supermassive black hole known in the universe. The object’s properties across the electromagnetic spectrum are in excellent agreement with predictions from theoretical simulations."

As per recent theories, supermassive black holes begin their lives in the dust-shrouded cores of vigorously star-forming “starburst" galaxies. This is before expelling the surrounding gas and dust and emerging as extremely luminous quasars.

“GNz7q provides a direct connection between these two rare populations and provides a new avenue toward understanding the rapid growth of supermassive black holes in the early days of the universe," Fujimoto said. “Our discovery provides an example of precursors to the supermassive black holes we observe at later epochs."

This latest discovery gives a new point toward understanding the growth of supermassive black holes in the early days of the universe.

Gabriel Brammer, another astronomer from the Niels Bohr Institute of the University of Copenhagen said, “GNz7q is a unique discovery that was found just at the center of a famous, well-studied sky field – it shows that big discoveries can often be hidden just in front of you. It’s unlikely that discovering GNz7q within the relatively small GOODS-North survey area was just ‘dumb luck,’ but rather that the prevalence of such sources may in fact be significantly higher than previously thought."

