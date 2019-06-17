NASA Just Found Stark Trek's 'Starfleet' Insignia On Surface of Mars
NASA's High Resolution Imaging Science Experiment recently found a Star Trek reference on the surface of the red planet - The Starfleet logo.
NASA's High Resolution Imaging Science Experiment recently found a Star Trek reference on the surface of the red planet - The Starfleet logo.
Space is a vast, vast place and contains multitudes.
While the debate whether aliens exist and an entire space-race other than humans exist is always there, what are the odds that they watch the same shows as us? Specifically, Star Trek?
Star Trek, the original series, which in September of 1966 certainly left a mark on its fans, but it seems to have left a mark on Mars too!
NASA's High Resolution Imaging Science Experiment recently found a Star Trek reference on the surface of the red planet - The Starfleet logo.
🖖 Dunes, lava and wind are responsible for this curious shape on Hellas Planitia, Mars. Boldly go: https://t.co/JSLObpMq2E 📸: @HiRISE pic.twitter.com/yktAFM8MOy— NASA JPL (@NASAJPL) June 14, 2019
NASA also offers an explanation behind the shape: "There were large crescent-shaped (barchan) dunes that moved across this area, and at some point, there was an eruption. The lava flowed out over the plain and around the dunes, but not over them. The lava solidified, but these dunes still stuck up like islands. However, they were still just dunes, and the wind continued to blow. Eventually, the sand piles that were the dunes migrated away, leaving these "footprints" in the lava plain. These are also called "dune casts" and record the presence of dunes that were surrounded by lava."
While NASA's scientists have passed this off as a simple coincidence, Star Trek fans believe differently.
William Shatner, who played Captain James T. Kirk on Star Trek, used this opportunity challenge the Star Wars franchise.
Hey @starwars! Will you hurry up your Rebel Scums? 🙄 We beat you! 😉😝👇🏻 https://t.co/b53KxKlAlj— William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) June 13, 2019
And Star Wars, responded.
We’re ‘far far away’ from that tiny red planet. pic.twitter.com/pdZlJehflS— Star Wars (@starwars) June 13, 2019
And then followed a Star Trek vs Star wars intergalactic battle.
But Saturn's Moon Mimas looks like the Death Star, so they beat you guys first, My Captain.https://t.co/xWPdKBwPp9— Kevin Stern (@Atherworld) June 15, 2019
Everyone after the Mars Dunes: God is clearly a Star Trek fan.Mimas: Hold my beer. pic.twitter.com/Gb13JejBCI— Rob (@TheYunners) June 15, 2019
You think they want to take a stand on that hill? They side with the Empire then. Besides the delta could have been there longer. https://t.co/4pJaHhWIit— William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) June 15, 2019
Looks like a boomerang to me. #Meh https://t.co/mpYAbBrDgw— Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) June 15, 2019
Don’t be jelly, Mark. pic.twitter.com/W3CjfNj50V— William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) June 15, 2019
Luke Skywalker is unimpressed with your minimalist symbol Trekkies. https://t.co/CNVlPodS8h— Maeve (@abitchingwitch) June 15, 2019
Well we always knew Star Trek was real and heres the proof Captain Kirk and crew landed on Mars and left for all future generations the iconic logo signifyiny that the serries was actually a true event captured in real time for all eternity so help... https://t.co/FVDCZvN5f5— Graham John Spilcker (@envron) June 15, 2019
While the debate doesn't end in a conclusion, the question remains - do Martians also enjoy our TV shows based in space?
Also Watch
-
"Save the Saviours" : What Protesting Doctors Demand
-
Thursday 13 June , 2019
Is this Viral Video of Foreigners Dancing to 'Lollypop Lagelu', Actually From London?
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
Everest Traffic Jam: Delhi Mountaineer Recalls Horror of Getting Stranded in Death Zone
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
Exclusive: First Pictures of AN-32 Plane Found in Arunachal
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
Water Scarcity in India: Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Maharashtra Affected
Live TV
Recommended For You
- NASA Just Found Stark Trek's 'Starfleet' Insignia On Surface of Mars
- Ranveer Singh's Outfit at India vs Pakistan Match Turns Heads, Sparks Social Media Frenzy
- India vs Pakistan: PCB Raises Objection Against Star Sports Commercial for Big Game
- David Dhawan Slaps Son Varun in this Fun Father's Day Video
- Indian Talent Will Help Tide Over The Million Person Tech Expertise Shortfall: techUK’s Simon Spier
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s