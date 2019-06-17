NASA Just Found Stark Trek's 'Starfleet' Insignia On Surface of Mars

Space is a vast, vast place and contains multitudes.

While the debate whether aliens exist and an entire space-race other than humans exist is always there, what are the odds that they watch the same shows as us? Specifically, Star Trek?

Star Trek, the original series, which in September of 1966 certainly left a mark on its fans, but it seems to have left a mark on Mars too!

NASA's High Resolution Imaging Science Experiment recently found a Star Trek reference on the surface of the red planet - The Starfleet logo.

🖖 Dunes, lava and wind are responsible for this curious shape on Hellas Planitia, Mars. Boldly go: https://t.co/JSLObpMq2E 📸: @HiRISE pic.twitter.com/yktAFM8MOy — NASA JPL (@NASAJPL) June 14, 2019

NASA also offers an explanation behind the shape: "There were large crescent-shaped (barchan) dunes that moved across this area, and at some point, there was an eruption. The lava flowed out over the plain and around the dunes, but not over them. The lava solidified, but these dunes still stuck up like islands. However, they were still just dunes, and the wind continued to blow. Eventually, the sand piles that were the dunes migrated away, leaving these "footprints" in the lava plain. These are also called "dune casts" and record the presence of dunes that were surrounded by lava."

While NASA's scientists have passed this off as a simple coincidence, Star Trek fans believe differently.

William Shatner, who played Captain James T. Kirk on Star Trek, used this opportunity challenge the Star Wars franchise.

Hey @starwars! Will you hurry up your Rebel Scums? 🙄 We beat you! 😉😝👇🏻 https://t.co/b53KxKlAlj — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) June 13, 2019

And Star Wars, responded.

We’re ‘far far away’ from that tiny red planet. pic.twitter.com/pdZlJehflS — Star Wars (@starwars) June 13, 2019

And then followed a Star Trek vs Star wars intergalactic battle.

But Saturn's Moon Mimas looks like the Death Star, so they beat you guys first, My Captain.https://t.co/xWPdKBwPp9 — Kevin Stern (@Atherworld) June 15, 2019

Everyone after the Mars Dunes: God is clearly a Star Trek fan.Mimas: Hold my beer. pic.twitter.com/Gb13JejBCI — Rob (@TheYunners) June 15, 2019

You think they want to take a stand on that hill? They side with the Empire then. Besides the delta could have been there longer. https://t.co/4pJaHhWIit — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) June 15, 2019

Luke Skywalker is unimpressed with your minimalist symbol Trekkies. https://t.co/CNVlPodS8h — Maeve (@abitchingwitch) June 15, 2019

Well we always knew Star Trek was real and heres the proof Captain Kirk and crew landed on Mars and left for all future generations the iconic logo signifyiny that the serries was actually a true event captured in real time for all eternity so help... https://t.co/FVDCZvN5f5 — Graham John Spilcker (@envron) June 15, 2019

While the debate doesn't end in a conclusion, the question remains - do Martians also enjoy our TV shows based in space?