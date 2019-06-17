Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

NASA Just Found Stark Trek's 'Starfleet' Insignia On Surface of Mars

NASA's High Resolution Imaging Science Experiment recently found a Star Trek reference on the surface of the red planet - The Starfleet logo.

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:June 17, 2019, 9:33 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
NASA Just Found Stark Trek's 'Starfleet' Insignia On Surface of Mars
NASA's High Resolution Imaging Science Experiment recently found a Star Trek reference on the surface of the red planet - The Starfleet logo.
Loading...

Space is a vast, vast place and contains multitudes.

While the debate whether aliens exist and an entire space-race other than humans exist is always there, what are the odds that they watch the same shows as us? Specifically, Star Trek?

Star Trek, the original series, which in September of 1966 certainly left a mark on its fans, but it seems to have left a mark on Mars too!

NASA's High Resolution Imaging Science Experiment recently found a Star Trek reference on the surface of the red planet - The Starfleet logo.

NASA also offers an explanation behind the shape: "There were large crescent-shaped (barchan) dunes that moved across this area, and at some point, there was an eruption. The lava flowed out over the plain and around the dunes, but not over them. The lava solidified, but these dunes still stuck up like islands. However, they were still just dunes, and the wind continued to blow. Eventually, the sand piles that were the dunes migrated away, leaving these "footprints" in the lava plain. These are also called "dune casts" and record the presence of dunes that were surrounded by lava."

While NASA's scientists have passed this off as a simple coincidence, Star Trek fans believe differently.

William Shatner, who played Captain James T. Kirk on Star Trek, used this opportunity challenge the Star Wars franchise.

And Star Wars, responded.

And then followed a Star Trek vs Star wars intergalactic battle.

While the debate doesn't end in a conclusion, the question remains - do Martians also enjoy our TV shows based in space?

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram