NASA Has a Handy Guide to Capturing the 'Great Conjunction' of Jupiter and Saturn in All its Glory

Two of the solar system’s biggest planets, Jupiter and Saturn will be coming together in rare conjunction on December 21 and if you are into astronomy, this might be exciting news for you. What makes this event even more special is the fact that the two planets will be closer than they have since the Middle Ages, which is more than four hundred years.

To view the Great Conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn, the two biggest planets in our solar system, National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has released a post on Tumblr. NASA suggests that you must find a spot with an open view of the sky like a field or park to view the great conjunction unfold in front of your eyes tonight. For those living in a city and wondering if the city pollution might affect the chances of viewing the conjunction, they should keep in mind that Jupiter and Saturn are bright, so they are visible from most cities.

For a better view of the conjunction, one can also use binoculars or a small telescope. With the help of a telescope, which has powerful lenses, one may even be able to see Jupiter's four large moons orbiting the giant planet.

The conjunction will first appear in the southwestern sky an hour after sunset. To distinguish Jupiter from Saturn, one should remember that the former will look like a bright star while the latter will be slightly fainter and will appear slightly above and to the left side of Jupiter. As the days pass, Jupiter will take over Saturn and the two planets will reverse positions in the sky.

If you are planning to photograph the rare sighting, a DSLR camera or even a cell phone camera may work out according to NASA. The American space agency has even issued a few tips and tricks to capture the event. Photographers will have one to two positions from when the two planets first appear when they set. Saturn and Jupiter will be visible in the early evening sky till late evening. So a photograph from the same location may look completely different with the changing lights.

NASA suggests the use of a sturdy tripod while taking long-exposure images of the conjunction. Those who do not have a camera can use stable platforms like a wall, a fence or a car. The view can be enhanced with the crescent moon’s positions as well. Photographs can be made extra special with the inclusion of the moon that would pass by the conjunction in the coming days.