NASA Has Discovered There's a 'Parallel' Universe where Time Runs Backwards

In a scientific discovery that may seem right out of sci-fi plot hole, NASA has detected evidence of a parallel universe in Antarctica where time moves backwards and the rules of physics are opposite to ours.

Although the concept of a parallel universe has been there since the late 90s, with the existence of a 'multiverse' being much debated, this is a new revelation. Now a cosmic ray detection experiment has found out particles that could be from a parallel realm that was born out of a big bang.

According to a report by The Daily Star, NASA's Antarctic Impulsive Transient Antenna (ANITA), a giant balloon, was used "to haul delicate electronic antennas high" into the dry air, that has no radio noise to have distorted the findings.

The findings suggested that there was a constant “wind’ of high energy particles coming from outer space – some of which are a million times more powerful than anything anyone on the earth's surface can generate.

"Low-energy, subatomic neutrinos with a mass close to zero can pass completely through Earth, but higher-energy objects are stopped by the solid matter of our planet," according to the report.

The team detected that the high-energy particles that can otherwise only be coming “down” from space, were coming “up” out of the Earth.

The finding implies that these particles are actually traveling backward in time, suggesting evidence of a parallel universe.

Principal ANITA investigator Peter Gorham suggested that the only way the particles could have behaved that way is "if it changed into a different type of particle before passing through the Earth and then back again."

Describing the odd phenomenon, he noted that his fellow researchers were sceptical about many of such "impossible events".

According to the scientists, what qualifies as the simplest explanation to this is the Big Bang that happened 13.8 billion years ago. That led to the formation of two universes — ours and one that "from our perspective is running in reverse with time going backward."