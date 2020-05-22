NASA Hasn't Discovered a Parallel Universe, We Gotta Stick to This One

This year has been so much about disasters and a pandemic, of course, that it looks like we are already living an apocalypse. But a few days ago, news of a parallel universe, where time moves backwards, did give us a hope. A lot of us wanted to pack our bags and settle in our new universe. But, sorry. There is no proof of a parallel universe as of yet. For now we are stuck to this planet, with all its problems (read pandemic).

The news of a parallel universe was based on "found evidence" for a parallel universe where time runs backward. It was based on an experiment in Antarctica where detected particles that break the laws of physics, cnet.com reported.

It says that all the reports of a parallel universe were all pulled from the same paper. A pay-walled report by New Scientist on April 8 titled "We may have spotted a parallel universe going backwards in time."

The reports of a parallel universe said that NASA's Antarctic Impulsive Transient Antenna (ANITA), a giant balloon, was used "to haul delicate electronic antennas high" into the dry air, that has no radio noise to have distorted the findings.

The findings suggested that there was a constant “wind’ of high energy particles coming from outer space – some of which are a million times more powerful than anything anyone on the earth's surface can generate.

The experiment involved radio antennas attached to a helium balloon which flies over the Antarctic ice sheet at 37,000 meters. At this height, the antennas can "listen" to the cosmos and detect high-energy particles, known as neutrinos, which constantly bombard the planet. These particles are harmless to us and pass through most solid objects. These particles hardly interact with the matter. But if they do smash into an atom, they produce a shower of secondary particles we can detect, which allows us to probe where they came from in the universe. ANITA detects neutrinos pinging in from space and colliding with matter in the Antarctic ice sheet.

Over the years, ANITA has detected a such events. The high-energy neutrinos seem to have come from a peculiar angle, through the Earth's interior, before hitting the detector. These findings can't be explained by our current understanding of physics -- that much is true.

"The unusual ANITA events have been known and discussed since 2016," Ron Ekers, an honorary fellow at CSIRO, Australia's national science agency, was quoted as saying. "After four years there has been no satisfactory explanation of the anomalous events seen by ANITA so this is very frustrating, especially to those involved."

To burst your bubble further, the report was filed on April 8, based on a two-year-old research. But it the news became viral, thanks to urgent headlines and social media.