NASA Hubble Telescope is Quietly Watching a Jupiter-sized Planet Feed off its Star

In a rare feat, the first of its kind, NASA scientists have captured the formation of a giant planet using the Hubble Space Telescope. The direct image of the spectacular astronomical event, in which the Jupiter-sized planet can be seen feeding off the mass of a young star, was released by NASA on Thursday, April 29. The planetary system, to which the remote world and the orange dwarf star belong, is 370-light-years away from Earth. This achievement has opened up a new area of research for scientists, according to Brendan Bowler, an assistant professor of astronomy at the University of Texas.

NASA has catalogued over 4,000 exoplanets, which are planets outside our solar system and orbit stars other than the sun. However, NASA’s telescopes have directly imaged only 15 of them. In the best photos that the telescopes could take, the planets, being so far and small, are no bigger than a dot. The new technique that the scientists used this time could capture the huge planet, named PDS 70b by NASA. The technique that allowed scientists to directly measure the planet’s mass growth rate used Hubble’s ultraviolet sensitivity to achieve the direct image.

According to NASA scientist Yifan Zhou, PDS 70b is the youngest planet the Hubble telescope has ever imaged directly. The planet which has grown to about five times the mass of Jupiter over the last 5 million years, seems to be in its final stages of forming. The multi-planet planetary system of the star PDS 70 was first captured by the European Southern Observatory’s Very Large Telescope in July 2020. As per the image, a huge disk of gas and dust and gas encircles the star, where two planets are actively forming.

The latest information can tell us about how giant gas planets formed in our 4.6 billion years old solar system. The findings were published in the Astronomical Journal on Tuesday, April 29, 2021.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here