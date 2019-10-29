Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

NASA in Its Halloween Mode Shares Fiery Picture of Sun Resembling a Jack-o’-Lantern

The space agency suggested people to download the full-resolution picture of the spooky Halloween sun, which is now being circulated widely.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 29, 2019, 5:25 PM IST
NASA in Its Halloween Mode Shares Fiery Picture of Sun Resembling a Jack-o’-Lantern
(Facebook / @NASA Sun Science )

Halloween might not be here yet, but space agency NASA seems to be already enjoying the festive spirit. On Sunday, October 27, National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) shared a throwback picture of the sun’s '2014 Halloween look'. The picture was shared on their Facebook page.

In the picture, shared by the space agency, the sun resembled the spooky Halloween pumpkin, creating an illusion of a 'Jack-o-lantern style' face. They posted it with the caption, “Even our stars celebrate the spooky season – in 2014, active regions on the Sun created this jack-o’-lantern face, as seen in ultraviolet light by our Solar Dynamics observatory satellite.”

The space agency further elaborated that the image blends together two sets of extreme ultraviolet wavelengths. At 171 and 193 Angstroms, typically colorized in gold and yellow, these wavelengths create the particular Halloween-like appearance.

The space agency suggested people to download the full-resolution picture of the spooky Halloween sun, which is now being circulated widely.

NASA gave explanations on the Halloween look of the Sun through NASA TV. They wrote, “The active regions in this image appear brighter because those are areas that emit more light and energy. They are markers of an intense and complex set of magnetic fields hovering in the sun’s atmosphere, the corona.”

The explanation dates back to October 2014, when the image first came into existence.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
