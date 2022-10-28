NASA Insight Lander Detects Presence of Lava Under Mars Surface

The planet Mars has long intrigued scientists and astronomers alike. While available facts suggest that the planet is cold and barren, a new breakthrough piece of research has hinted that there could be magma flowing deep below the surface. According to a study published in the journal Nature Astronomy, magma originated from a volcano in the last 50,000 years, reported Phys.org.

The research team, led by ETH Zurich (Swiss Federal Institute of Technology), analysed a cluster of more than 20 recent mars quakes, a few of which have been triggered by a “warm source”, that only led toward present-day molten lava. The team then looked at satellite images of the region and found dark dust deposits “located more than 18 feet below the surface that signals a volcanic region.”

The discovery—if confirmed—could change the way researchers study Mars and the fact that the planet is still and without volcanic activity. The lead author of the paper Simon Staehler, said “The darker shade of the dust signifies geological evidence of more recent volcanic activity—perhaps within the past 50,000 years—relatively young, in geological terms.”

Additionally, Anna Mittelholz, Postdoctoral Fellow at ETH Zurich and Harvard University, said: “While there is much more to learn, the evidence of potential magma on Mars is intriguing.”

Meanwhile, the team was investigating mars quakes in the Cerberus Fossae—which is a “series of semi-parallel fissures on Mars”, which are formed by faults pulling the crust apart. It was being done using NASA’s Insight lander that arrived on Mars in November 2018. The lander’s purpose was to uncover how a rocky body forms and evolves to become a planet. It does so by investigating the interior structure and composition of Mars. The investigation will also “determine the rate of Martian tectonic activity and meteorite impacts.”

